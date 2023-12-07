Damac vs Al Ittihad LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Damac vs Al Ittihad match for Arabian League Match?
This is the start time of the game Damac vs Al Ittihad of 7th December in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 7, 2023
|
10:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
December 7, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
December 7, 2023
|
10:00
|
|
Brazil
|
December 7, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Chile
|
December 7, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Colombia
|
December 7, 2023
|
10:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
December 7, 2023
|
10:00
|
|
Spain
|
December 7, 2023
|
17:00
|
|
Mexico
|
December 7, 2023
|
9:00
|
ESPN
|
Peru
|
December 7, 2023
|
10:00
|
Watch out for this Damac player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Nigerian center forward Anthony Nwakaeme. The Lagos-based striker has been one of the team's most outstanding strikers as he knows when to turn on the heat to exploit his inside left and beat the goalkeepers. Anthony Nwakaeme also has great experience on the field, which makes him valuable to his teammates.
Damac's last line-up:
V. Stojkovic; O. Al Khalaf, M. Al Baqawi, H. Al Showaish, M. Alqaydhi, G. Konan; F. Sakala, G. Cimirot, S. A Bin Zaydan, H. Onyekuru; A. Nwakaeme.
Watch out for this Al Ittihad player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Al Ittihad's iconic center forward, Frenchman, Karim Benzema. The current killer of the penalty area has amazed all and sundry in the Arab League since he arrived at Al Ittihad and quickly became a starter. Karim Benzema is a player with great strength and definition that make him dangerous for opponents.
Last Al Ittihad line-up:
M. Grohe; M. Al Shanqeeti, L. Felipe, H. Kadesh, A. Bamasud; Fabinho, N. Kanté, F. Al Ghamdi; Romarinho, K. Benzema, Coronado.
Background:
Damac and Al Ittihad have met on a total of 8 occasions (2 Damac wins, 3 draws, 3 Al Ittihad wins) where the balance is in favor of the visitors' side. In terms of goals, 8 goals have been scored in favor of Damac, while 11 have been scored in favor of Al Ittihad. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 22 of the 2022/23 season where Al Ittihad beat Damac 3-0.
About the Stadium
The Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia. It is currently used mainly for soccer matches. The stadium is home to Abha Club and Damac Football Club. The stadium, which has a capacity of 20,000, was built in 1984 and is named after Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who was the second son of King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud, the founder of Saudi Arabia.
The stadium has hosted several international matches, including matches at the 1989 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2000 AFC Asian Cup. It has also hosted several Asian Champions League matches. In 2023 it hosted the Arab Club Championship.
Demands must be at the highest level
Al Ittihad are determined to win away from home in front of a hostile crowd that will be booing them to the maximum after last week's 4-2 win over Al Khaleej in which Karim Benzema shone with a superb penalty goal to seal the win. Unlike their opponents, Al Ittihad are in the first five positions of the general table and in case of a victory, they would cut the lead of the leaders to get into the fight for the championship. At the moment they have a total of 28 points.
To continue climbing up the standings
Damac has an opportunity in what will be their match of the 16th round of the Arab League, because, after winning last week's match 2-4, Damac can add three points that would catapult them to sixth place in the general table, getting even closer to the leaders and tightening the race to try to win the coveted Cup. At the moment they are in seventh place with 21 points after winning 5 games, drawing 6 and losing 4.
The actions of an incredible league
The emotions continue in one of the most exciting competitions in the world of soccer, the Arab League, because after having given a blow to the table in terms of the signings obtained, each day becomes a roller coaster of emotions where week after week, fans and spectators are attentive to see how the general table changes positions among the teams that seek to take the glory of Arab soccer.
Kick-off time
The Damac vs Al Ittihad match will be played at prince sultan bin abdul aziz stadium , in Ahba, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
