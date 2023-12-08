Pumas vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Gignac Will not play tomorrow in CU
Follow here Pumas vs Tigres Live Score
How to watch Pumas vs Tigres Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Pumas vs Tigres: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
23:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
23:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
23:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
4:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
20:00 hrs
|
In, TUDN and VIX +.
|
Paraguay
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
thursday, december 7, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
Hard low
How did your season go?
Tigres player to watch
Player to watch for Pumas
How are Tigres doing?
How do Pumas arrive?
Latest lineups
Tigers: Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Jesús Angulo, Rafael De Souza, Fernando Gorriarán, Diego Lainez, Sebastián Cordova, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Luis Quiñones and André Pierre Gignac.