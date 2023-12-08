Pumas vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: Pumas

10:00 AMan hour ago

Gignac Will not play tomorrow in CU

Andre Pierre Gignac will not play the first leg, the Frenchman is removed from the squad due to a pubalgia injury, between the medical direction and the coaching staff they made the decision that he does not travel, can recover and have minutes in the game back at the Volcano.
9:55 AMan hour ago

Follow here Pumas vs Tigres Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Pumas vs Tigres live, as well as the latest information from the CU Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:50 AMan hour ago

How to watch Pumas vs Tigres Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: thursday, december 7, 2023

USA Time: 10:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

9:45 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Pumas vs Tigres: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Pumas vs Tigres: of thursday, december 7, 2023 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

thursday, december 7, 2023

23:00 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

thursday, december 7, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

thursday, december 7, 2023

23:00 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

thursday, december 7, 2023

23:00 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

thursday, december 7, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

thursday, december 7, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

thursday, december 7, 2023

4:00 hrs

no transmission.

Canada

thursday, december 7, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

USA

thursday, december 7, 2023

21:00 hrs

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

thursday, december 7, 2023

20:00 hrs

In, TUDN and VIX +.

Paraguay

thursday, december 7, 2023

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

thursday, december 7, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

thursday, december 7, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

thursday, december 7, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.
9:40 AMan hour ago

Hard low

Luis Quiñones is out for this match against Pumas, this due to an injury he suffered in the game against Puebla, suffering a tear in the adductor longus of the left thigh, so his return to group work will be subject to the Colombian's evolution.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

How did your season go?

In the match on matchday 6 on 8/27/2023 in the regular season, Pumas won 2 goals to 1 with goals from Toro Fernández and Juan Ignacio Dinneno. Oziel Herrera's goal was the only one for Tigres.
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Tigres player to watch

André-Pierre Gignac is the player to watch for the Incomparables, with 2 goals in the league. He with 13 games, 9 goals and 4 assists. He is the man of the leagues, with the goal of winning another title in Mexico.
9:25 AM2 hours ago

Player to watch for Pumas

The return of the prodigal son is back. César Saúl Huerta is the player to follow for Pumas. Re-done at CU, he is the soul of this team, in this league he has scored 1 goal, but in the season he scored 8 goals in 15 games and 1 assist.

9:20 AM2 hours ago

How are Tigres doing?

The Incomparables have just beaten Puebla, by 5 goals to 2. With a tie in the first leg by 2 goals, the Tigres at home with the return of Gignac turned it around. With the university students winning by 3 goals to 0. With a double from the Frenchman, owner of the leagues, Andre Pierre Gignac. Nicolás Ibáñez scored a great goal from a bicycle kick that closed the game.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

How do Pumas arrive?

The Universitarios have just beaten Guadalajara by 3 goals to 1 on aggregate. With a game lost in the first leg, but in the return leg they gave a great display. Where Re-done at CU did the impossible, he eliminated his former team. Pumas with Chino Huerta did the impossible, scoring a double on his birthday.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Latest lineups

Pumas: Julio González, Lisandro Magallan, Nathanael Ananias, Adría Aldrete, Robert Ergas, Jesús Rivas, Toto Salvio, Chino Huerta, Ulises Rivas, Santiago Trigos and Toro Fernández.


Tigers: Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Jesús Angulo, Rafael De Souza, Fernando Gorriarán, Diego Lainez, Sebastián Cordova, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Luis Quiñones and André Pierre Gignac.

9:05 AM2 hours ago

The champions defend their crown

The Tigres are the rivals to beat, with a great performance in this league, with the need to achieve the two-time championship, a difficult but not complicated task, because Tigres needs its best men. The semi-final game will close at the Volcano with its people, with the best fans that will put pressure on the rival, excited to find the result to reach the grand final.
9:00 AM2 hours ago

The semi-finals have arrived

The Pumas will face Tigres in the first bracket, where the two sets of universities qualified without complications. After a great performance by Pumas with Chino Huerta. On the Incomparables side, Gignac had a great game against Puebla. América against San Luis is the most morbid duel for the two Brazilian technicians who arrived in Mexico together, but fate separated them. America eliminated León, San Luis made history by eliminating Rayados.
8:55 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Pumas vs Tigres LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
