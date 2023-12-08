Coventry City vs Birmingham City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Coventry City vs Birmingham City in a EFL Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Coventry City vs Birmingham City match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Coventry City vs Birmingham City of November 29th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
Where and How Coventry City vs Birmingham City Live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Coventry City vs Birmingham City on streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Birmingham player
England attacker, 21 year old Jay Stansfield has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
England attacker, Jay Stansfield, the attacker will play his 17th game for his club, in the past he played 28 games as a starter and 8 as a substitute, scoring 9 goals in the English league and 7 assists, he currently has 5 goals in 16 games.
Watch out for this Coventry player
England attacker, 32 year old Matthew Godden has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England attacker, Matthew Godden, the attacker will play his 20th game for his club, in the past he played 23 as a starter and 10 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the English league and 4 assists, he currently has 6 goals in 19 games.
How is Coventry coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Millwall, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ipswich Town 2 - 1 Coventry City, Dec. 2, 2023, English Championship
Coventry City 1 - 0 Plymouth Argyle, Nov. 28, 2023, English Championship
Millwall 0 - 3 Coventry City, Nov. 25, 2023, English Championship
Coventry City 0 - 0 Stoke City, Nov. 11, 2023, English Championship
Preston North End 3 - 2 Coventry City, Nov. 4, 2023, 2023, English Championship
How is Birmingham coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Sheffield Wednesday, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Birmingham City 0 - 0 Rotherham United, Dec. 2, 2023, English Championship
Blackburn Rovers 4 - 2 Birmingham City, Nov. 29, 2023, England Championship
Birmingham City 2 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2023, English Championship
Sunderland 3 - 1 Birmingham City, Nov. 11, 2023, English Championship
Birmingham City 2 - 2 Ipswich Town, Nov. 4, 2023, 2023, England Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Coventry City vs Birmingham City EFL Championship match. The match will take place at Coventry Building Society Arena, at 15:00.