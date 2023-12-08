Benfica vs Farense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Farense match live?
What time is Benfica vs Farense match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 3 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 1 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 1 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 1 pm ET: Benfica TV
Spain 7 pm: Benfica TV
Mexico 1 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 1 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Speak, José Mota!
We know we're going to have a lot of difficulties at many points in the game, but we also have to be prepared for them. I think that if we're at the level I think we've been at, particularly in recent games, we'll make our opponents' task more complex and more difficult. We're prepared for a difficult game and to try to play positively. We're aiming to get points and in order to do that we have to be very focused, committed and tactically disciplined, because we know that Benfica have very strong players, not just one-on-one, they have players who create a lot of imbalances and our preparation and knowledge will be a very big basis for whether we succeed or not.
No, I expect more difficulties, clubs like Benfica, who are fighting for the national title, when they lose the lead, what they think about is the next game and that's with Farense. In fact, the Benfica players themselves have been talking about the importance of the game with Farense. In other words, they want to get back to winning ways with the aim of reaching first place again. We know that the title this season is probably more important than it was in the previous ones, because there are questions of entry into the Champions League and I understand that the clubs fighting for this major goal are going to have to be very focused, very dynamic and work very hard to get the points they want.
That's exactly what's going to happen. Benfica, the players and those in charge will certainly be aware that they have to do everything they can to beat Farense. What we have to do is be prepared to counter their mood, which is to look at Farense with all their ambition, try to secure the three points, and go into the game very strong. We have to be prepared to counter that power, that way of thinking and show what we can, which I think is within our reach. There are no opponents who are invincible, who are mentally superior to my players and when that's the case, we'll certainly be able to counter Benfica's power. It's going to be extremely difficult, but I think we have the ability, not least because of what we've been doing in the league, to not only unnerve Benfica, but also to often impose our playing philosophy, our mentality and our criteria, which I think has given us very good results and in every game we've worked hard and fought for the three points."
Speak, Roger Schmidt!
Of course we were disappointed after the last game, with the draw. I think we played a good game, it was possible to win, but we weren't able to score the decisive goal to get the three points. However, I saw that our players are doing everything they can to work for the goals and get the three points. That's part of it, but it's also our job to keep looking forward. When we have these games where we don't score and it's 0-0, we have to quickly forget that disappointment and focus on the next game. That's our job and we've shown many times that we can do it. The players are fine, they've recovered a bit, last week was tough with three games. Now we have another chance to get the three points and work on our situation in the league. I've said a few times that, to be champions, we have to have a good season overall. There are 34 games to play, part of it is done, we have 29 out of 36 points, it's not perfect, but it's a good average. We have to keep going, and we have to score and win the game.
Of course we were disappointed after the last game, with the draw. I think we played a good game, it was possible to win, but we couldn't score the decisive goal to get the three points. However, I saw that our players are doing everything they can to work for the goals and get the three points. That's part of it, but it's also our job to always look forward. When we have those games where we fail to score and it's 0-0, we have to quickly forget that disappointment and focus on the next game. That's our job and we've shown many times that we can do that.
The players are fine, they've recovered a bit, last week was tough with three games. We now have another chance to get the three points and work on our situation in the league. I've said a few times that, to be champions, we have to have a good season overall. There are 34 games to be played, part of it is done, we have 29 out of 36 points, it's not perfect, but it's a good average. We have to keep going and we have to score and win the game.
You're talking about the fans... some of them, perhaps. Not everyone has the same opinion. We can always discuss decisions, but we only talk about decisions when the team doesn't win. That's normal. As a coach, we get asked these kinds of questions, but it's my responsibility to make decisions during the game. In my opinion, Florentino and João Neves had intense games before, they were a bit tired, and I think it was good to have fresh energy with Orkun [Kökcü] and Chiquinho. They were good. We had enough chances to score the decisive goal, but it stayed 0-0, and we have to talk about these decisions. In the end, and even after the game, when the fans aren't happy with the team, I know that's not the opinion of all the fans. Many of them are happy with what the players are doing now, a year and a half ago. If you look at the condition Benfica were in when we started and the condition they're in now, there's been a lot of development. It's up to the players to change that and they deserve all the appreciation they get from many of the fans. There are always negative people and they're always the loudest. It's normal in soccer, as it is in society.
There are always people who criticize and use the space to show off when something goes wrong. I know that the majority of Benfica fans are happy with our team, we always count on them, and I know they'll support us in the afternoon as they have for the last year and a half. In fact, I also felt that last season was very difficult. When you're at Benfica, the only thing that counts is winning titles. That's always difficult, it is this year, and it was last year too. In the end, when we win, it seems a bit simple, but for me it wasn't.
When we talk about the Champions League, it's completely different. We've talked about it many times, it wasn't our year in the Champions League. In the Portuguese league, we have 29 points after 12 games. 36 are possible if you win everything. It's still possible to have a better first round than last season. Last season we also lost points a few times, that's normal, because every game is a challenge".
Classification
Lions of Faro
Incarnates
The Reds could also take the lead in the competition if they beat Farense in the next round. Roger Schmidt's side haven't lost in five games in the Primeira Liga either. During that period, the Eagles have won four and drawn just once.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!