Al-Nassr vs Al Riyadh LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Al-Nassr vs Al Riyadh Live Score Here
AL NASSR!
AL RIYADH AS A VISITOR!
AL NASSR AS PRINCIPAL!
Highlight for the exciting victory in the CLA on 24.10.23, where Al Nassr beat Al-Duhail 4-3. The team also beat Damac 2-1 and Abha 2-2 in PLG, highlighting his ability to score goals. With Cristiano Ronaldo likely to contribute, Al Nassr Riyadh maintains a positive trajectory, consolidating itself as a force to be reckoned with in the competitions it participates in.
HISTORY BETWEEN TEAMS!
PROBABLE TEAMS!
Probable lineup for Al-Riyadh: Campaña; Arslanagić, Asiri, Al Shuwayyi, Al Rashidi, Al Shehri, Touré, Ndong, Al Khaibari, Al Dossari, Gray. Coach: Odair Hellmann.
HOW DOES AL RIYADH ARRIVE?
HOW DOES AL NASSR ARRIVE?
However, the team had a positive streak in previous matches, with victories over Al-Akhdoud (PLG), Al Wehda (PLG), and Al-Duhail (CLA), recording results of 3-0, 3 to 1 and 3 to 2, respectively. The team's consistent performance has contributed to their solid position in recent competitions, demonstrating their skill and determination.