Al-Nassr vs Al Riyadh LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match
Photo: Disclosure/Al Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:24 PMan hour ago

Watch Al-Nassr vs Al Riyadh Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Al-Nassr vs Al Riyadh match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
11:19 PMan hour ago

AL NASSR!

Photo: Disclosure/Al Nassr
Photo: Disclosure/Al Nassr
11:14 PMan hour ago

AL RIYADH AS A VISITOR!

In the last 10 games, Al-Riyadh has experienced a mixed run in the Saudi Pro League (PLG) and other competitions. Two victories away from home stand out, the last one against Al-Taawon on November 24, 2023, with a score of 2-1, and the previous one against Abha on September 30, 2023, with However, the performance was marred by three consecutive defeats, including a 6-1 rout against Al-Hilal on 15 September 2023. The defeats to Al-Ahli and Al-Taee , with scores of 3-0 and 3-2, respectively, highlight challenges faced by the team. The season also had moments of draw, such as the games against Damac, Al-Qaisumah and Ohod. Al-Riyadh ended the season with two convincing victories over Al-Ain and Ohod, both 2-0 and 3-1 respectively, in Division 1 (DV1).
11:09 PMan hour ago

AL NASSR AS PRINCIPAL!

Al Nassr Riyadh has demonstrated consistency in its recent games, maintaining a solid performance in competitions. In the most recent Asian Champions League (CLA) match on 27.11.23, the team played out a goalless draw with Persepolis, showing defensive resilience. In the Saudi First League (PLG) matches, Al Nassr achieved significant victories over Al-Akhdoud and Al-Khaleej, with scores of 3-0 and 2-0, respectively.

Highlight for the exciting victory in the CLA on 24.10.23, where Al Nassr beat Al-Duhail 4-3. The team also beat Damac 2-1 and Abha 2-2 in PLG, highlighting his ability to score goals. With Cristiano Ronaldo likely to contribute, Al Nassr Riyadh maintains a positive trajectory, consolidating itself as a force to be reckoned with in the competitions it participates in.

11:04 PM2 hours ago

HISTORY BETWEEN TEAMS!

In the last 10 direct clashes between Al Nassr Riyadh and Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League (PLG), the balance was evident. Al-Riyadh recorded four victories, the last of which came on 23 September 2004, when they won 3-1. However, Al Nassr Riyadh also had four victories, with the last taking place on February 24, 2005, with a score of 3 to 1 in their favor. The two teams have drawn on two occasions, the most recent being on January 14, 2002, with a score of 1-1. These historic clashes reflect a competitive rivalry, with both teams alternating success over the years, making future games between them even more unpredictable.
10:59 PM2 hours ago

PROBABLE TEAMS!

Al-Nassr's probable lineup: Al Aqidi; Yahya, Laporte, Al Ghannam, Lajami; Brozović, Seko Fofana, Otávio; Talisca, Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach: Luis Castro.

Probable lineup for Al-Riyadh: Campaña; Arslanagić, Asiri, Al Shuwayyi, Al Rashidi, Al Shehri, Touré, Ndong, Al Khaibari, Al Dossari, Gray. Coach: Odair Hellmann.

10:54 PM2 hours ago

HOW DOES AL RIYADH ARRIVE?

In the last 10 games, Al-Riyadh has faced a series of challenges in the Saudi Pro League (PLG). The team won two victories, the last being against Al-Hazem on November 30, 2023, with a goalless draw. Before that, on November 9, Al-Riyadh had a 2-1 victory over Al-Taawon. The performance included two draws, against Al-Fateh (1-1) and Al-Shabab (2-2), in addition to six defeats, highlighting the 3-0 defeat to Al-Ahli in 27 of October and the 3-2 defeat to Al-Taee on October 22. These results demonstrate a challenging period for Al-Riyadh, with ups and downs in the season.
10:49 PM2 hours ago

HOW DOES AL NASSR ARRIVE?

Al Nassr Riyadh have recently put in a series of impressive performances in their recent matches. In the last game in the Asian Champions League (CLA) on 05.12.23, the team faced Istiqlol Dushanbe and ended in a 1-1 draw. Before that, on 01.12.23, in the Saudi First League (PLG), suffered a 3-0 defeat to Al-Hilal. In the previous CLA clash on 27.11.23, Al Nassr Riyadh played out a goalless draw with Persepolis.

However, the team had a positive streak in previous matches, with victories over Al-Akhdoud (PLG), Al Wehda (PLG), and Al-Duhail (CLA), recording results of 3-0, 3 to 1 and 3 to 2, respectively. The team's consistent performance has contributed to their solid position in recent competitions, demonstrating their skill and determination.

10:44 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium

The Al-Nassr vs Al Riyadh game will be played at AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium, with a capacity of 25.000 people.
10:39 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr vs Al Riyadh live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo