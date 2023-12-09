Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
West Bromwich Albion

How and where to watch the Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion match live?

What time is Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion of 9th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 am: No transmission

Bolivia 8:30 am: No transmission

Brazil 9:30 am: No transmission

Chile 8:30 am: No transmission

Colombia 7:30 am: No transmission

Ecuador 7:30 am: No transmission

USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 1:30 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 7:30 am: No transmission

Paraguay 8:30 am: No transmission

Peru 7:30 am: No transmission

Uruguay 9:30 am: No transmission

Venezuela 8:30 am: No transmission

Speak, Carlos Corberán!

"I was very surprised to hear the news about Tony Mowbray leaving Sunderland earlier this week. For me, he did an incredible job there. He started at Sunderland when they were mid-table in their first year back in the Championship. He got them into the playoffs.

They're a team that plays very, very good soccer, so for me he's a manager I've followed. I respect him a lot, not just for his past at West Bromwich Albion, but for the soccer his teams play.

They've changed Tony Mowbray, but I don't think that will change the Sunderland team we face. He created a very attacking culture at Sunderland and did the same at Blackburn before that.

They still have the likes of Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Luke O'Nien, Dan Neill, Jobe Bellingham and Trai Hume, to name but a few. So we're still facing the same Sunderland. Many of their players played in the playoffs last season. Players are fundamental in soccer and the way teams play depends on the type of players they have. They have a clear way of playing, so we know what kind of challenge to expect. It will be another big test for us".

Speak, Kristjaan Speakman!

"After two seasons, Tony Mowbray is no longer manager of the club. Everyone at SAFC really enjoyed working with Tony and he is highly respected by our players, staff and our fans.

After arriving at an uncertain time, he helped guide us to the Championship playoffs and played an important role in the development of our team. This was a difficult decision to make, but we remained true to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right time to take this step.

We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and will continue to support our coaching staff and players throughout the interim period."

Classification

Baggies

West Bromwich Albion are in fifth place with 32 points from 19 games. The Baggies have won nine games, drawn five and lost another five.
Black Cats

Sunderland are currently in seventh place with 27 points from 12 games. The Black Cats, as they are known, have won eight games, drawn three and lost eight.
Stadium of Light

Opened on July 30, 1997, the Stadium of Light is the home stadium of Sunderland Association Football Club, located in Sunderland, England. It replaced the old Roker Park and has become a central part of the club's history and the fans' experience.

Situated in Tyne and Wear, the Stadium of Light is the largest stadium in England outside the Premier League, with a capacity of 49,000 fans.

The stadium has hosted several international competitions, including the 1998 FA Cup final and the 2001 League Cup final. It also hosted matches in the 2000 European Championship and the 1998 World Cup.

Eye on the game

Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion live this Saturday (9), at the Stadium of Light at 6:30 am ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 20th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
