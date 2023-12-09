Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion match live?
What time is Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 9:30 am: No transmission
Bolivia 8:30 am: No transmission
Brazil 9:30 am: No transmission
Chile 8:30 am: No transmission
Colombia 7:30 am: No transmission
Ecuador 7:30 am: No transmission
USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 1:30 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 7:30 am: No transmission
Paraguay 8:30 am: No transmission
Peru 7:30 am: No transmission
Uruguay 9:30 am: No transmission
Venezuela 8:30 am: No transmission
Speak, Carlos Corberán!
They're a team that plays very, very good soccer, so for me he's a manager I've followed. I respect him a lot, not just for his past at West Bromwich Albion, but for the soccer his teams play.
They've changed Tony Mowbray, but I don't think that will change the Sunderland team we face. He created a very attacking culture at Sunderland and did the same at Blackburn before that.
They still have the likes of Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Luke O'Nien, Dan Neill, Jobe Bellingham and Trai Hume, to name but a few. So we're still facing the same Sunderland. Many of their players played in the playoffs last season. Players are fundamental in soccer and the way teams play depends on the type of players they have. They have a clear way of playing, so we know what kind of challenge to expect. It will be another big test for us".
Speak, Kristjaan Speakman!
After arriving at an uncertain time, he helped guide us to the Championship playoffs and played an important role in the development of our team. This was a difficult decision to make, but we remained true to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right time to take this step.
We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and will continue to support our coaching staff and players throughout the interim period."
Classification
Baggies
Black Cats
Stadium of Light
Situated in Tyne and Wear, the Stadium of Light is the largest stadium in England outside the Premier League, with a capacity of 49,000 fans.
The stadium has hosted several international competitions, including the 1998 FA Cup final and the 2001 League Cup final. It also hosted matches in the 2000 European Championship and the 1998 World Cup.
