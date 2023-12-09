Rangers vs Dundee LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match
Rangers

How and where to watch the Rangers vs Dundee match live?

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Rangers vs Dundee match for Scottish Premiership?

This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Dundee of 9th December 2023 in several countries:

Speak, Tony Docherty!

"There's a different style at Rangers with the new coach. You can see he's a real competitor. They've played two home games at home and won, in different ways. Certainly, the mentality they showed to win the Hearts game and the performance levels against Hibs show that the new manager has had an impact. This is their first away game, so we'll try to make life difficult for a very good Rangers team and a good manager, but we'll do our best to make it a difficult night. We're going into the game with confidence. We've kept three clean sheets in the last three games and I think that's important for this one. If we have the confidence to try and maintain those levels, it will allow us to have an opportunity and a chance to take something from the game."
Speak, Philippe Clement!

"On the pitch, from what I've seen during the games, we could have achieved more good results than we did. We're creating a lot of chances every game, scoring good goals, going several games without conceding, so the team is making good progress. There have been players coming in and out, but everyone understands the story and what to do in their position. This way, the team is on the right track to improve and become better. The day after the game is one of recovery for the guys who played, while they also use the cryostatic chamber, get treatment and massages. They also do cycling and exercises, as well as some drills to strengthen the muscles they didn't use as much during the game. It's tactical training the next day, before they go home to rest so they're ready for the next game. It's a decisive game in the League Cup. The other competition will define where we go further and it's important to know that we'll be playing in Europe next year. And of course we want to play in the Europa League, but I know a very good coach who got a tattoo on his arm when he won the Conference League, so don't throw away that competition. we're going to Betis to try and finish top of the group. It's a marathon until the end of the season in the other competitions, and we also have the Scottish Cup in January. There are three competitions after this week that we still have to complete". Translated with DeepL.com (free version)
Classification

Dark Blues

Dundee are currently in seventh place in the relegation group with 18 points. The Dark Blues are two points clear of Kilmarnock.
Gers

Rangers are in second place on 34 points, eight clear of leaders Celtic.
Ibrox Stadium

Ibrox Stadium, located in the Ibrox district of Glasgow, Scotland, is the legendary home ground of Rangers Football Club and represents a rich footballing tradition dating back to its opening on December 30, 1899. In 1902, it suffered a major disaster when a wooden stand collapsed, killing 26 people. The stadium was rebuilt and reopened in 1903.

With an impressive capacity of over 50,817 people, Ibrox is one of the largest stadiums in Scotland. Its name is derived from the very neighborhood where it is located, contributing to the venue's unique identity.

Over the years, the stadium has undergone several renovations and modernizations to meet contemporary standards, the most recent being in 2006, when the capacity was increased to its current level. The four distinct stands - Copland Road Stand, Broomloan Road Stand, Govan Stand and Club Deck - add a unique dimension to the fan experience.

Eye on the game

Rangers vs Dundee live this Saturday (9), at the Ibrox Stadium at 10 am ET, for the Scottish Premiership. The match is valid for the 17th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Scottish Premiership Match: Rangers vs Dundee Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
