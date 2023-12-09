Watford vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
He returned to training and added voice, a huge amount of quality, and is doing well. looking forward to returning to the team. He wanted to be back in the cast two weeks ago, but he had to be a little patient. He is putting great pressure on the players who were playing in his absence."
We currently have a lot of games, but we are enjoying the period, and players can't wait to compete again. Training has been excellent again this week, and football is great again. It's always like this - when you is not available. winning games, you lack confidence, so you need to You can make a lot of mistakes, but when you learn If you have this confidence, everything seems easier. With the momentum we've built and the confidence we have now, we're all excited, but we need to stay focused and keep pushing.
Now we need to see this belief and trust every three days. We are ready now physically, technically, mentally and tactically - it's time to do it. about whether we can repeat the performance when it matters. We can close the gap at the top when we have that momentum. The question now is; whether we can go again against some of the best teams.
Tomorrow, we will see two teams meet with great confidence. We are at home in front of our fans, and after Hull we need to build on that, keep the performance high and stay consistent. It will be difficult, but we have a lot of belief.
They are a very strong team at this level, after coming down from the Premier League. They have a lot of quality and a clear way of playing. Now We have been in their position as a recently relegated team, but I believe every team in this league faces pressure. We've improved a lot since playing against Leeds and Leicester - the other two relegated teams - so I expect another step of improvement from us as a team, and I think we'll make it very difficult for them.
Giorgi Chakvetadze is back, then the only unavailable player is Jeremy Ngakia. All the others are there, although there are some with problems that we need to evaluate. Giorgi has been training well all week, so that gives us some confidence. good options for the game.
I believe he is a perfect example of our season so far. now. He arrived with an injury, so he didn't have a pre-season. Then he came back and needed to adapt, but we managed him well and didn't do anything. Week after week, he trains and plays with consistency, and now he is the best player in the world. You will be able to compete at the required level for 90 minutes for us and Northern Ireland. We're delighted he got the opportunity with two assists last week, and now it's time to get back to the game. keep progressing.
We worked with the boys for six months, and already we saw some results from that. Now we need more games to continue and continue developing. We are working really hard on the football aspect - mentally, tactically and physically - and the games are a good indicator of where we can improve.
I believe there is still There is plenty of room for improvement, collectively and for many individuals as well. Some players need more playing time, for sure, but we know we can get all players on the same level. When we reach that point, it will be very interesting for the cast. We have a lot of competition for places, but if it is difficult for us to choose the team, it will be a problem. It's difficult for the opponent."
As well as serving as the venue for Watford matches, Vicarage Road also houses training facilities for the club. Its central location in Watford makes it accessible to fans, contributing to the vibrant fan presence on match days. The stadium has witnessed many memorable moments over the years, reflecting the history and passion associated with Watford Football Club.