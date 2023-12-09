PSG vs Nantes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 5 pm: ESPN, Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: Star+
Brazil 5 pm: ESPN, Star+
Chile 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Colombia 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
USA 3 pm ET: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain 8 pm: Eurosport 2
Mexico 3 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
Peru 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: ESPN, Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Speak, Jocelyn Gourvennec!
In fact, I've had a lot of matches against Paris SG and I've experienced everything. There have been matches, draws, defeats, big defeats, beautiful victories even at the Parc des Princes or during the Champions Trophy with the LOSC (2021).
The constant over the years is that it's still a very strong team. So they have some absences, but they have a squad with enormous qualities. They also have a very great coach who has proven his worth. It's strong. Then, they're in the lead in a logical way and we've also helped this PSG team a bit by beating Nice last week. There's also this Dortmund game which will inevitably be on people's minds. But I hope to play against a very strong team.
You never know. When we prepare for a game as PSG's opponents, we first think about working to master what we can control. In particular, we can control the game plan, our emotions and other aspects. They're preparing too, but we don't get into that equation of knowing how they're going to feel on Saturday. What is certain is that we've had a good week's work and I didn't feel at all euphoric after the win against Nice. The players are determined, focused. We're preparing well and we have to do that because we know it's going to be a tough game.
Yes, because they're very, very strong up front. They have very big strengths. Kylian (Mbappé), he's the best in the world. Some players have left, but those who are there today, even though they're younger, are still very strong. players: Ramos, Barcola... I'm also thinking about Dembélé, who is more experienced, but very strong. They have a great base, their playing habits too. We're going to play against a very strong team, even with a few absentees."
Probable lineup for Nantes
Coach: Jocelyn Gourvennec.
Speak, Luis Enrique!
I'm happy to have so many good players around me. Regarding Arnau, it's important to point out that he worked hard to be ready when we needed him. That's what happened last week; he showed up. We know how good he is, and he works hard to be ready at any time.
A lot of things happen when a new coach comes in. There are changes, like there were at Nantes when Jocelyn Gourvennec came in. They won [last Saturday], but only played one game in that new 4-3-3 formation But we know that other teams often try to adapt to us and we can expect more changes like that. They can change the way they attack or defend; anything can happen.
Marquinhos has trained with the team and is fine, as is Warren. They're both available, which is good news for the team.
The game against Nantes is important and we have another big game in a few days' time, but we're focused on Saturday's game. Nantes have a new coach, who has changed a few things, but he'll still want his team to perform well against us. It's important for us to play well at home so that we can prepare as well as possible for the game against Dortmund.
I want Mbappé to play like he did last year and have total freedom in attack. He can play on both wings and as a false nine, so he has total freedom and will play tomorrow as he always has: with us and for the team.
Barcola is mature enough to play big games. I'm very happy with all the players, including him. It's never easy moving from Lyon to Paris, but he has the ability to attack down both wings and is technically and physically strong He's a man for the future and I hope he stays at the club for a long time, but we want him to be better and make a difference now. The future is coming".
Probable lineup for PSG
Coach: Luis Enrique.
Classification
Canaries
Parisians
In addition, Luis Enrique's side haven't lost in the competition for nine games. During that period, the Parisians have won eight and only one.
However, PSG last setback in the French league was to Nice, 3-2 at home on matchday five. Since then, the Rouge-et-Bleu have never been beaten and remain firmly in the hunt for a third title.
On home soil, PSG have the third best home record in Ligue 1 behind arch-rivals Olympique de Marseille, who have yet to lose at home in the domestic competition.
Parc des Princes
The venue is not only known for being a vibrant stage for soccer matches, but also hosts rugby matches.
The stadium has a capacity of 48,583 and is the fifth largest stadium in France. It has hosted several major events, including the 1938 World Cup and the 1998 World Cup.
