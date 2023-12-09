Porto vs Casa Pia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Porto vs Casa Pia Live Score Here
The fact that we have young people... I don't want to justify myself with that, because then I say that we have a competent B team and many players established in the main team and I contradict myself. This can be achieved if the microcycles give us time to recover the players who have the most minutes. Placing players in a more routine team is necessary. This is different than putting in three or four and asking them to do the same as those who have more minutes. This evolution in this sense is sometimes difficult. difficult. It is not whatever we want. Heartburn is very big as you must understand, but we have to look at it directly, without wanting to camouflage anything. Assuming, as I assumed. And it is not This or that, it's me as the team leader. The championship is Our main objective is tomorrow. is one more battle to win.
From my team already I lifted the veil on several issues. About the opponents? We have to look at ourselves. I think there are more and more competence and is It's difficult to win games clearly and clearly in our League. It may happen momentarily, but I remember that in my first year we had seven, eight, nine or ten goals. Today is difficult. The technical teams have elements of value and quality, the young players too... many with quality, and thankfully there is Liga 3 and so on. outside. We saw quality young people in Montalegre and Vilar de Perdizes. I think that more and more teams will lose points, but I think it's a matter of course. It is important to find solidity and stumble as little as possible. The front four? I tried to run away from it. question, I don't want to highlight four or
That which is done within these microcycles has to do exactly with games. We played at Amoreira on Wednesday, arrived at Dragão on Thursday, and today is the final. Friday. Tomorrow we play. We have little time to work and little time to analyze what was done in the last game and to prepare for this one. Every minute and hour matters. Whether I do two-day or three-day sessions has to do with what I think the session is like. best to prepare for the game with Casa Pia.
Don't you want to know why? of FC Porto having lost? This is which is interesting. The punishment and the two-day session... I'm a little fed up with it. Talk about football. They just talk of punishment, of the bi-dia session, of blinking, of gesturing. I'm a little fed up. It has to do with the little preparation time we have and will be used to analyze the other game we had.
They are different games. We have to add what we did well, and it has nothing to do with these games with Estoril. We have to look there. and see what we did good and not so good, adding what we did at home in the offensive process, because we created many situations to reach half-time with the game resolved. We have to see in which defensive moments we were not competent, and we will prepare for the next game against Estoril. I am completely convinced that we will understand what we have to do to easily win against Estoril, and I'm sorry for saying that. If we take our individual quality, which Estoril also has, we have everything to win the game. This was analyzed, the work was done, and in a few weeks we will play Estoril, and you will see the response we have to give in this game. Tomorrow is Casa Pia. É Understand what the team is doing What to do and what not to do in those game moments that we always talk about, and then realize that the state of mind and mentality must always be present. Then they start talking about me, saying that I'm attacking the players. I'm attacking myself. Having a contract with FC Porto is not enough. É I need to play FC Porto and is I need that mentality. What is it? Have a competitive mindset? É exactly have a great determination in the game, super focused on tasks at the service of the collective. This is be a player FC Porto. And for everyone else who makes up the different departments, and you'll get to this again, including the technical team and the coach, it's not enough to have a contract. É I need to feel the club.
Named in honor of the club's symbol, the dragon, the stadium is one of the best in the world. It is a sporting landmark and a vibrant venue for football and non-football events. Over the years it has hosted several major competition finals, including the UEFA Champions League in 2004.
In addition to football matches, the Estádio do Dragão is also a popular venue. It is used for cultural and musical events, standing out as a versatile space that contributes to the dynamic atmosphere of the city of Porto. Their presence symbolizes the passion and pride associated with Portuguese football, providing memorable experiences for fans and visitors.
In the domestic scenario of Liga Portugal, they faced Estoril on November 10th and were defeated 4-0. The game against Vizela on November 5th also ended in a 1-0 defeat. performance against Braga, on November 1st, was a 1-1 draw.
In cup competitions, they faced Benfica on October 28th and drew 1-1, while in the Portuguese Opening Tournament, they beat CD Rabo Peixe 2-0 on October 21st. However, on October 8, they lost to Estrela da Amadora 1-0.
The sequence included a defeat to Gil Vicente on October 2nd by 2-0, but before that, on September 28th, they beat Nacional 2-1. Casa Pia demonstrated a series of results mixed, with victories, draws and defeats, reflecting an oscillating performance in the last matches.