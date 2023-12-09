Sheffield United vs Brentford LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

Update Live Commentary
9:54 AMa few seconds ago

Minutes before kick-off

 

The teams take the field, the final details are ready for the start of the game corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Premier League.
 

 

 

9:49 AM5 minutes ago

Brentford warm-up

 

The visitors are on the field to warm up before the start of the match:

 

 

9:46 AM8 minutes ago

Sheffield United warm-up

 

The 'Sables' are already on the pitch doing pre-competition work:

 

 

9:42 AM12 minutes ago

Statistics

These are the numbers of both teams prior to the start of the match:

 

9:34 AM20 minutes ago

Game Conditions

Everything looks perfect in the vicinity of Bramall Lane, weather, condition of the pitch and entry into the stands.
 

9:31 AM24 minutes ago

Brentford Lineup

 

This is Thomas Frank's starting XI:

 

 

9:28 AM26 minutes ago

Arsenal Lineup

This is the starting XI that Wilder sends to the field:

 

9:20 AM34 minutes ago

Arrival of Brentford

The Bees arrived at Bramall Lane with the intention of not dropping points in this match.

 

9:17 AM37 minutes ago

Arrival of Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's squad has arrived at Bramall Lane to face Brentford.

 

 

9:13 AM42 minutes ago

Welcome!

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Sheffield United and Brentford, game corresponding to date 16 of the Premier League.
9:05 AMan hour ago

Next matches

In Round 17 of the Premier League, Sheffield United visit Chelsea in London, while Brentford return home after two away games to host Aston Villa in what promises to be one of the most attractive games of the week.
9:00 AMan hour ago

Other games

These are the other matches to be played this Saturday, December 9, corresponding to Matchday 16 of the English Championship:

Brighton vs. Burnley

Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

8:55 AMan hour ago

Previous Games

  • Sheffield United
Their last match was played in midweek, when they lost 2-0 at home to Liverpool.
  • Brentford

Brentford also lost 2-1 away to Brighton.

8:50 AMan hour ago

Follow here Sheffield United vs Brentford Live Score

An interesting duel awaits us this Saturday at Bramall Lane as Sheffield Wednesday hosts Brentford in the 16th Premier League match of the season. Do not miss a detail of the match Sheffield United vs Brentford live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

8:45 AMan hour ago

How to watch Sheffield United vs Brentford Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [8th, december, 2023]

USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET

USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount +]]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

8:40 AMan hour ago

8:35 AMan hour ago

History Sheffield United vs Brentford

The last time these teams met was on March 12, 2019 in the Championship, when Sheffield Wednesday defeated Brentford 2-0 at Bramall Lane.
8:30 AMan hour ago

Brentford Last Lineup:

M. Flekken; E. Pinnock, S. Ghoddos, B. Mee, M. Roersiev; F. Onyeka, S. Baptiste, V. Janelt, Y. Yarmouliuk; N. Mupay and B. Mbeumo.  
8:25 AMan hour ago

Sheffield United Last Lineup:

W. Foderingham; A. Trusty, a. Ahmedhodzic, J. Robinson; G. Hamer, J. Bogle, V. de Souza, A. Brooks; C. Archer, J. McAtee and W. Osula. 
8:20 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Sheffield United vs Brentford will be Stuart Attwell; Nail Davies will be in charge of the first line; Wade Smith will be the second assistant and Darren England will act as the fourth official. 

On the VAR as commissioners Rob Jones and Ian Hussin.

8:15 AM2 hours ago

Season of ups and downs for Brentford

For their part, the Red-Whites have had an intermittent season, a situation that places them in eleventh position with 19 points, tied with Chelsea. 
Brentford comes to this match with a defeat, after losing 2-1 against Brighton. It is worth mentioning that they have a fairly consistent record in the current campaign, with two wins and two defeats in their last four matches. 
A loss next weekend would cause them to drop positions, as the ranking from 15th to 10th place is very close.
8:10 AM2 hours ago

Sheffield United's priority is to be strong at home

The 'Sabres' are looking to take advantage of their home condition to score points that will take them out of the relegation places, as they are bottom of the table with 5 points, of which they only have one home win and one draw.
For this reason, it is extremely important that they defend their goal and try to get as many points as possible to stay alive in the competition. 
Also, last Tuesday, the club announced the hiring of Chris Wilder (who had previously been with the team), replacing Paul Hackingbottom, a change that was made to try to save the team in the English top flight.

 

8:05 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Bramall Lane

Soccer stadium that was founded in December 1862 and is located in the city of Sheffield in the United Kingdom. 
It has a capacity for just over 32 thousand spectators.
It is considered by the chair as the oldest soccer stadium in the world. 
It is currently owned by Sheffield United, a Premier League team.

 

8:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Sheffield United vs Brentford Live Updates!

My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

Sheffield United welcome Brentford to Bramall Lane looking to pick up points and climb out of the relegation places. 

