Sheffield United vs Brentford LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

Minutes before kick-off
Brentford warm-up
The visitors are on the field to warm up before the start of the match:
Sheffield United warm-up
The 'Sables' are already on the pitch doing pre-competition work:
Statistics
Game Conditions
Brentford Lineup
This is Thomas Frank's starting XI:
Arsenal Lineup
Arrival of Brentford
Arrival of Sheffield United
Welcome!
Previous Games
- Sheffield United
- Brentford
Brentford also lost 2-1 away to Brighton.
Follow here Sheffield United vs Brentford Live Score
How to watch Sheffield United vs Brentford Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [8th, december, 2023]
USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET
USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount +]]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Dónde y cómo ver Sheffield United vs Brentford online y en vivo
El partido será transmitido por televisión en el canal Paramount +.
Puede ser sintonizado desde los streams en vivo de Paramount +.
Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.
History Sheffield United vs Brentford
Brentford Last Lineup:
Sheffield United Last Lineup:
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
On the VAR as commissioners Rob Jones and Ian Hussin.
Season of ups and downs for Brentford
Brentford comes to this match with a defeat, after losing 2-1 against Brighton. It is worth mentioning that they have a fairly consistent record in the current campaign, with two wins and two defeats in their last four matches.
A loss next weekend would cause them to drop positions, as the ranking from 15th to 10th place is very close.
Sheffield United's priority is to be strong at home
For this reason, it is extremely important that they defend their goal and try to get as many points as possible to stay alive in the competition.
Also, last Tuesday, the club announced the hiring of Chris Wilder (who had previously been with the team), replacing Paul Hackingbottom, a change that was made to try to save the team in the English top flight.
The match will be played at the Bramall Lane
It has a capacity for just over 32 thousand spectators.
It is considered by the chair as the oldest soccer stadium in the world.
It is currently owned by Sheffield United, a Premier League team.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Sheffield United vs Brentford Live Updates!
Sheffield United welcome Brentford to Bramall Lane looking to pick up points and climb out of the relegation places.
The teams take the field, the final details are ready for the start of the game corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Premier League.