Atalanta vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

Referee
Federico La Penna will be the referee for the match, with Davide Imperiale and Valerio Vecchi as assistants. The VAR will be led by Valerio Marini, with Antonio Di Martino as assistant.
Probable Milan
Milan's probable team for the match is: Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Theo Hernández and Florenzi; Musah, Reijnders, Chukwueze, Lofuts-Cheek and Pulisic; Giroud.
probable Atalanta
Atalanta's probable team for the match is: Musso, Scalvini, De Roon and Kolasinac; Hateboer, Ederson, Koopmeiners and Ruggeri; Pasalic, Lookman and De Ketelaere.
Injuries
Atalanta will be without the injured Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi, Scamacca and Palomino. Milan are also missing a number of players, with Thiaw, Kalulu, Kjaer, Pellegrino and Caldara all out injured.
Pioli!
Pioli, also speaking at a pre-match press conference, spoke about what he expects from the game and Milan's absentees: "There's still a lot of soccer to be played before everything is decided, but we need to get a run of results in Serie A. That's what we're aiming for. That's what we're aiming for; it's our goal and tomorrow we have a great chance of doing just that. We need to finish in the top four at least, but our goal is bigger. Atalanta are always a difficult team to play against. They will fight for the Champions League until the end. We'll be facing a complete team, one that has quality, great presence, intensity and midfielders who can score a few goals. We know they have the ability to attack us aggressively; we'll have to adapt to get away from their pressure. We'll need to put in an excellent performance if we want to come away with the three points. De Ketelaere is playing in a more attacking role. He's a promising player and, if he plays, we'll need to pay close attention to him when we're defending. He needs a bit of time to get back to full fitness. I have no doubts about Isma's quality; he's a top-level player and it's only right that we set high targets for him to chase on a daily basis. He has a great personality and a lot of ability. He just needs to be fully fit. He's made an exceptional comeback from injury. We're waiting for him to be 100% so that we can do our best together. I'm talking to him a lot about his position. We have clearly defined ideas. Phases like this can happen in a season. The more players we have available, the better. Our last session today will be important for the Lion. Kjær is back in training, but needs to regain his fitness. Okafor's recovery is progressing well, but he won't be available for the game in Bergamo. Absences? I think this could be a great opportunity to show our value and our cohesion, as well as our desire to work to find solutions to overcome these problems. These are important situations that can change a game from a tactical and mental point of view. Improving in this area is a goal of ours. Our style of soccer has deep roots; I don't think it's so intense that we can't cope with three games a week. We want to compete in Italy and Europe, and we want to achieve our goals by playing our way."
Giasperini!
Before the match, Giasperini spoke at a press conference: "Our certainty. It's the team: apart from the performance, we'd like to break this run of bad results. We have to try to get the most out of every match, we have to think game by game."
Serie A
Milan are in third place in Serie A with 29 points, five above Roma and Napoli, six below Inter and seven behind leaders Juventus. Atalanta are in eighth place with 20 points, level with Lazio, two below Bologna, three behind Fiorentina, one above Torino and two points above Monza and Frosinone.
Last Matches: Milan
Milan come into the match on the back of two wins and a defeat. On Saturday (25), at home, they won 1-0 against Fiorentina, with a goal from Theo Hernández. On Tuesday (28), at home, the defeat was to Borussia Dortmund, 3-1, in the Champions League, with goals from Reus, Bynoie-Gittens and Adeyemi, while Chukwueze pulled one back. And on Saturday (2), at home, they won 3-1 against Frosinone, with goals from Jovic, Pulisic and Tomori, while Brescianini scored a late winner.
Last Matches: Atalanta
Atalanta come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw. Saturday's 2-1 defeat came at home to Napoli, with goals from Kvaratskhelia and Elmas, while Lookman pulled one back. On Thursday (30), in the Europa League, the draw was 1-1 at home to Sporting, with Scamacca opening the scoring and Edwards equalizing. And on Monday (4), the defeat was 3-0 away to Torino, with goals from Zapata (2) and Sanabria.
