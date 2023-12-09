Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Bournemouth live, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bournemouth player
Dominic Solanke, striker. A player who has been able to respond to the demands of the team, for a team like Bournemouth, it is essential that they score the chances they generate, this player is the scorer of the team with 7 goals in the Premier League, so the opponent must have him well marked to not suffer.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Bruno Fernandes, midfielder. Since his arrival to the team, he had a great level, helping the team to generate more arrivals, although the great level has not always remained, he is a constant starter, this season, the team has not been quite right and the generation of goals has been little, this player has scored 3 goals and three assists in the current Premier League season.
Latest Bournemouth lineup
Neto, Milos, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Smith, Christie, Cook, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Semenyo, Solanke.
Latest Manchester United lineup
Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Londelof, Shaw, McTominay, Amrabat, Antony, Fernandes, Garmacho, Jojlund.
Face to face
Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth
Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth
Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth
Arbitration quartet
Bournemouth continues to have complications
Bournemouth is a great team that every time they are relegated to the Championship quickly returns to the Premier League, no doubt the team knows how to compete very well in the second division of England, but in the Premier League it is very difficult to have a relevant team level, this team last season was very close to return after a season in the Championship, but managed to stay just barely, now in this new season, the team is taking a similar path, after fifteen rounds the team has 16 points, leaving them in the 15th position, the fight for relegation is not a problem so far, but if they continue with these results, they could soon be in the fight, now they have a big challenge against United, where it is clear that the locals will go for the victory, but Bournemouth knows that the three points would place them near the mid-table.
Manchester United improves and approaches top 4
Manchester United has certainly not been the same since the departure of Ferguson as coach, players and coaches have gone through a lot in the team and has not been able to return to be competitive, the arrival of Ten Hag, seemed a solution, but this required time, to bad fortune the results have not been better than when he was not, players who have brought the team have not been what they expected and it is said that they have had problems with the coach, as happened with Ronaldo, Sancho and it is said that Varane in recent weeks, the season for the team had a complicated start and gradually were taking a better pace, but even with that, has not been able to compete with other teams with better staff, the team is very close to the top and needs a good run to reach them, their opponent this day does not seem so complicated, but in this league and this team anything can happen.
Important day in the Premier League
The Premier League reaches its 16th round where there are crucial duels for all teams, little by little a gap is beginning to open between the top and the bottom and undoubtedly the duel between Manchester United and Bournemouth, is a duel of utmost importance for both teams and their aspirations, the Red Devils seek to get closer to the top 4 while the visit wants to get away from the relegation zone.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Manchester United vs Bournemouth in the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at Old Trafford at 10:00 PM ET.