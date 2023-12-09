Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on TV in real time?
When is the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Liverpool's probable line-up against Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's probable line-up against Liverpool
Geme for goals!
REVIEW
Great opponents in the three main English competitions, the teams have met 61 times, with the numbers very much in favor of the visitor in this match. Liverpool have won 34 times to Crystal Palace's 14, with a further 13 draws. As a result, the Reds have scored more goals, 126 to the Eagles' 58.
In addition, Crystal Palace have gone six years without a win in this fixture. Their last win came in April 2017, and since then there have been 12 other games, with an incredible 10 Liverpool wins and two draws.
Liverpool
Against Sheffield United, the Reds had control of the ball for 76% of the time, developed more than twice as many shooting opportunities (15 to 6) and were vastly superior in terms of shots on target (8 to 1). They opened the scoring in the 37th minute. Van Dijk scored from an Alexander-Arnold assist. In the second half, Nuñez provided the pass for Szoboslai to complete the job in the 49th minute.
Liverpool now have 34 points (ten wins, four draws and one defeat). They remain second in the Premier League and two points clear of Arsenal, the leaders. As visitors, they have the fourth best record in the Premier League. Of the 24 points they've scored away from home, they've won 13 (three wins, four draws and one defeat). It has scored 13 goals and conceded nine.
Crystal Palace
However, they lacked quality in their finishing. They were at a disadvantage in terms of shots on target (3 to 4). Bournemouth opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Senesi. In the second half, they scored again in the final moments, when Crystal Palace went in search of equality and left their defense exposed. Moore completed the job in the 46th minute.
With 16 points (four wins, four draws and seven defeats), Crystal Palace occupy fourteenth place in the Premier League when the play-off criteria are taken into account. On home soil, their performance is even lower. They are in eighteenth place in the Premier League in this regard. Of the 21 points they've scored at Selhurst Park, they've won five (one win, two draws and four defeats). They scored six goals and conceded ten.
TIME AND PLACE!
In 41st place with 16 points, Crystal Palace are trying to catch up with the teams at the top of the table. Last time out, they were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth after drawing 1-1 with West Ham. Before that, they were beaten 2-1 by Luton Town and lost 3-2 at home to Everton.
In a different situation, Liverpool are second in the table with 34 points and are still firmly in the title race. Visiting Sheffield United in their last game, they won 2-0 after beating Fulham 4-3 in a hard-fought match. Before that, they beat LASK Linz 4-0 in the Europa League and drew 1-1 with Manchester City.
The match takes place in England's Premier League on December 9, 2023 at Selhurst Park in London, England.
Premier League
Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023;
Time: 08:30 am ET
Venue: Selhurst Park stadium in London, England;
Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).