Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Foto: LFC

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:31 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on TV in real time?

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Premier League

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023;

Time: 08:30 am ET

Venue: Selhurst Park stadium in London, England;

Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).

9:26 PM2 hours ago

When is the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will kick off at 08:30 am at Selhurst Park in London, England, in the 16th round of the Premier League 2023/24. You can see it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:21 PM2 hours ago

Liverpool's probable line-up against Crystal Palace

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Diaz.
9:16 PM2 hours ago

Crystal Palace's probable line-up against Liverpool

Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Olise, Hughes, Lerma, Ayew; Mateta, Edouard.
9:11 PM2 hours ago

Geme for goals!

On the other hand, Liverpool have leaked goals quite often this season, and Crystal Palace have scored in five games, showing that they should take advantage of the moment and the home factor to score. As such, it's a good guess that both teams will score.
9:06 PM2 hours ago

REVIEW

 

Great opponents in the three main English competitions, the teams have met 61 times, with the numbers very much in favor of the visitor in this match. Liverpool have won 34 times to Crystal Palace's 14, with a further 13 draws. As a result, the Reds have scored more goals, 126 to the Eagles' 58.

In addition, Crystal Palace have gone six years without a win in this fixture. Their last win came in April 2017, and since then there have been 12 other games, with an incredible 10 Liverpool wins and two draws.

9:01 PM2 hours ago

Liverpool

Liverpool did just enough to put another three points on the board on Wednesday, December 6. Facing bottom-placed Sheffield United on home soil, they won 2-0. It was their third win in the last four Premier League games. The other result in that period was an acceptable 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium

Against Sheffield United, the Reds had control of the ball for 76% of the time, developed more than twice as many shooting opportunities (15 to 6) and were vastly superior in terms of shots on target (8 to 1). They opened the scoring in the 37th minute. Van Dijk scored from an Alexander-Arnold assist. In the second half, Nuñez provided the pass for Szoboslai to complete the job in the 49th minute.

Liverpool now have 34 points (ten wins, four draws and one defeat). They remain second in the Premier League and two points clear of Arsenal, the leaders. As visitors, they have the fourth best record in the Premier League. Of the 24 points they've scored away from home, they've won 13 (three wins, four draws and one defeat). It has scored 13 goals and conceded nine.

Liverpool
Liverpool

 

8:56 PM2 hours ago

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace also had the opportunity to play at Selhurst Park against Bournemouth on Wednesday, December 6. However, not even the support of their fans was enough for them to reverse their downward slide. They left the pitch defeated 2-0. In the duel, he spent much more time in control of the ball (59%). During this time, he was able to develop a greater number of shooting opportunities (16 to 11).

However, they lacked quality in their finishing. They were at a disadvantage in terms of shots on target (3 to 4). Bournemouth opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Senesi. In the second half, they scored again in the final moments, when Crystal Palace went in search of equality and left their defense exposed. Moore completed the job in the 46th minute.

With 16 points (four wins, four draws and seven defeats), Crystal Palace occupy fourteenth place in the Premier League when the play-off criteria are taken into account. On home soil, their performance is even lower. They are in eighteenth place in the Premier League in this regard. Of the 21 points they've scored at Selhurst Park, they've won five (one win, two draws and four defeats). They scored six goals and conceded ten.

8:51 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool takes place on matchday 15 of the Premier League 2023/24.

In 41st place with 16 points, Crystal Palace are trying to catch up with the teams at the top of the table. Last time out, they were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth after drawing 1-1 with West Ham. Before that, they were beaten 2-1 by Luton Town and lost 3-2 at home to Everton.

In a different situation, Liverpool are second in the table with 34 points and are still firmly in the title race. Visiting Sheffield United in their last game, they won 2-0 after beating Fulham 4-3 in a hard-fought match. Before that, they beat LASK Linz 4-0 in the Europa League and drew 1-1 with Manchester City.

The match takes place in England's Premier League on December 9, 2023 at Selhurst Park in London, England.

8:46 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Crystal Palace on one side. On the other is Liverpool. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo