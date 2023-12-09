QPR vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch QPR vs Hull City on TV in real time?
QPR as a visitor
QPR as home
Over 1.5 goals in the match
Prediction: Draw
Hull City
The team has allowed goals to their opponents in 7 of their last 10 games, so they haven't been very solid defensively, but their attack has scored regularly, having managed to score in 9 of their last 10 games in this competition. In their away games in this competition there is a tendency for goals to be scored, as 7 out of 9 have ended with more than 2.5 goals on the board. In 19 games in this competition, they've conceded the first goal 10 times and only managed 2 comebacks.
QPR
In the matches played at their stadium there have been frequent scorelines at the end of the first 45': 1-1 (3 out of 8 games) and 0-0 (3 out of 8 games). The team has allowed goals to its opponents in 8 of the last 10 games it has played in this competition, so it hasn't been very strong defensively. In 19 games in this competition, they have conceded the first goal 11 times and have never managed to turn the game around. There have been 1 standout periods in their last 10 home games in all competitions: they have scored 5 of their 8 goals between the hour mark (76'-90').
Queens Park Rangers come into this match on the back of a 0-2 win at Preston: their goals were scored by Chris Willock and Paul Smyth. The home side will play a 4-3-3 tactical system, favoring possession and organized attacks, especially down the flanks. It's worth noting that in this formation, the three players who will occupy the most attacking area of the pitch are Andre Dozzell, Paul Smyth and Lyndon Dykes, the last player mentioned being one of the top scorers with 3 goals to his name. Morgan Fox is out of this game due to physical problems.
TIME AND PLACE!
Overall, the teams have played 22 games against each other. The last meeting between the teams was on 28.01.23, and the game ended 3:0. Queens Park Rangers won 6 matches, while Hull City managed to win 8. In addition, there were matches in which the teams played on equal terms, so they have 8 games in a draw. So, based on this data, the teams have a goal difference of 29-31.
The most likely scenario for this fixture will be for both teams to score at least one goal. It's true that Hull City are expected to play a more commanding game, but QPR also need to score in order to move away from the relegation zone. As a result, it's expected to be a busy encounter, with both teams creating a number of goalscoring opportunities.
The match takes place in the English Championship on December 9, 2023 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in London, England.
Championship
Date: December 9, 2023
Time: 12pm
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil