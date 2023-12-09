QPR vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Foto: Hull City

Update Live Commentary
Where and how to watch QPR vs Hull City on TV in real time?

QPR - Hull City

Championship

Date: December 9, 2023

Time: 12pm

Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London, England

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

When is the QPR vs Hull City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between QPR and Hull City will kick off at 11 am ET at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in London, England, in round 20 of the Championship 2023/24.
QPR as a visitor

Despite still not being brilliant when playing as visitors, Hull are managing to remain consistent, scoring often in this condition. For example, they've managed to pick up points in four of their last six away games. Once again, their attack has played an important role in these scores, averaging 1.6 goals per game.
QPR as home

QPR still need to play at full intensity, especially if they are to make their home advantage a factor in their season once again. The win in their last match in this condition was the club's only victory in their last six home games.
Over 1.5 goals in the match

Hull need to score to stay among the front-runners in the competition. Their main strength is in attack. QPR are feeling much more confident due to the new competitiveness they've shown in recent games. They still have worrying numbers at home, but they're betting on a rise. Therefore, this match is likely to be open, with a few goals.
Prediction: Draw

Hull are remaining competitive when playing as visitors, but are hardly dominant. The team needs to score points to have a chance of staying in the G-6 at the end of this round. However, QPR are enjoying their best moment of the season, scoring in 4 of their last 5 games, with two consecutive wins. In other words, even though they are far apart in the standings, this match is likely to be balanced. A draw is therefore the likely outcome at the end of the 90 minutes.
Hull City

The away team are currently in 6th place with 30 points after 8 wins, 7 draws and 4 defeats. In their penultimate match, they won 4-1 at home to Rotherham United. In their last match, they lost at home to Watford (1-2). This is a team little affected by the home factor, that is, it has similar results home and away, as in the last 30 games it has 6 wins, 6 draws and 3 defeats as a visitor, with a total of 23 goals scored and 21 conceded. At home, they've won 6, drawn 6 and lost 3, with a total of 20 goals scored and 14 conceded. In the league, Hull have taken 15 points from a possible 27, after 4 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats in their last 9 away games.

The team has allowed goals to their opponents in 7 of their last 10 games, so they haven't been very solid defensively, but their attack has scored regularly, having managed to score in 9 of their last 10 games in this competition. In their away games in this competition there is a tendency for goals to be scored, as 7 out of 9 have ended with more than 2.5 goals on the board. In 19 games in this competition, they've conceded the first goal 10 times and only managed 2 comebacks.

Hull City
Hull City

 

QPR

After 4 wins, 4 draws and 11 defeats, the home side are in 22nd place, having taken 16 points. In their last match, they beat Preston North End away 0-2, after having won 4-2 at home against Stoke City the game before. This is a team that has curiously been stronger away than at home, as in the last 30 games it has recorded 5 wins, 2 draws and 8 defeats as a visitor; against 1 win, 4 draws and 10 defeats at its stadium. In the league, QPR have taken 5 points from a possible 24, after 1 win, 2 draws and 5 defeats in their last 8 games at home.

In the matches played at their stadium there have been frequent scorelines at the end of the first 45': 1-1 (3 out of 8 games) and 0-0 (3 out of 8 games). The team has allowed goals to its opponents in 8 of the last 10 games it has played in this competition, so it hasn't been very strong defensively. In 19 games in this competition, they have conceded the first goal 11 times and have never managed to turn the game around. There have been 1 standout periods in their last 10 home games in all competitions: they have scored 5 of their 8 goals between the hour mark (76'-90').

Queens Park Rangers come into this match on the back of a 0-2 win at Preston: their goals were scored by Chris Willock and Paul Smyth. The home side will play a 4-3-3 tactical system, favoring possession and organized attacks, especially down the flanks. It's worth noting that in this formation, the three players who will occupy the most attacking area of the pitch are Andre Dozzell, Paul Smyth and Lyndon Dykes, the last player mentioned being one of the top scorers with 3 goals to his name. Morgan Fox is out of this game due to physical problems.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between QPR and Hull City is valid for the 20th round of the Championship 2023/24.

Overall, the teams have played 22 games against each other. The last meeting between the teams was on 28.01.23, and the game ended 3:0. Queens Park Rangers won 6 matches, while Hull City managed to win 8. In addition, there were matches in which the teams played on equal terms, so they have 8 games in a draw. So, based on this data, the teams have a goal difference of 29-31.

The most likely scenario for this fixture will be for both teams to score at least one goal. It's true that Hull City are expected to play a more commanding game, but QPR also need to score in order to move away from the relegation zone. As a result, it's expected to be a busy encounter, with both teams creating a number of goalscoring opportunities.

The match takes place in the English Championship on December 9, 2023 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in London, England.

Welcome to the QPR vs Hull City live stream

It's now time for a crucial Championship match between two teams: Queens Park Rangers on one side. On the other side is Hull City.
