Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Where and how to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on TV in real time?
Arsenal's probable line-up against Aston Villa
Aston Villa's probable line-up against Arsenal
They opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Gabriel Martinelli from Saka's pass. The hosts, however, reacted quickly. They hit back five minutes later through Osho. Just before half-time, in the 45th minute, Gabriel Jesus put Arsenal back in front. He made the most of White's waiter work. In the second half, however, Luton turned the game around with goals from Adebayo in the fourth minute and Barkley in the 12th minute.
The Gunners even gave the impression that they would score a second quickly. In the 15th minute, Gabriel Jesus provided the pass that allowed Havertz to score the third goal. However, the fourth goal wasn't scored until the 52nd minute by Rice. He received an assist from Odegaard. This took them to 36 points (11 wins, three draws and one defeat). They maintained their lead and a two-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool. As visitors, they also have the best record in the tournament. Of the 21 points they've scored in column two, they've won 16 (five wins, one draw and one defeat). They have scored 13 goals and conceded six.
Aston Villa
It wasn't an accidental result. It was the result of a brilliant performance that made the scoreline tight in the face of their attacking output. They had control of the ball for 46% of the time, created 22 chances and had seven of them on target. He scored in the 29th minute of the final phase. Bailey's goal was assisted by Tielemans. Trapped like a small team, Manchester City only managed two shots, both on target, throughout the match.
Aston Villa extended their unbeaten run to six matches. Between games in the Premier League and the European Conference League, they've won five and drawn one. In the Premier League, with 32 points (ten wins, two draws and three defeats), they moved up to third place. As a home side, he has a perfect record. They have won all seven of their games at Villa Park. They've scored 24 goals and had their defense breached on just five occasions.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Villans are in third place in the Premier League with 32 points and are enjoying a great season at Villa Park. The shock 1-0 win over Manchester City last time out was Aston Villa's 14th in a row at home.
At the same time, the Birmingham club ended City's 10-year unbeaten run in head-to-head encounters and come into the game on a high to face another Premier League powerhouse.
In addition, Brazilian Douglas Luiz is having a great season with the Villans and is one of the team's standout performers. The good news is that the midfielder is confirmed for this Saturday's game.
The match takes place in England's Premier League on December 9, 2023 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Premier League
Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023;
Time: 1 pm ET
Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England;
Where to watch: ESPN 2 (closed TV) and Star+ (streaming).