Brighton vs Burnley LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

What time is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley FC?
This is the kick-off time for the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley FC match on December 9, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. - Star +
Referee Team
Referee: Simon Hooper.
Key player at Burnley FC
One of the players to keep in mind in Burnley FC is Lyle Foster, the 23-year-old South African-born center forward, has played seven games so far in the Premier League 2023-2024, in the total of matches he already has two assists and three goals, these against; Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Luton Town.
Key player at Brighton & Hove Albion
One of the most outstanding players in Brighton & Hove Albion is Evan Ferguson, the 19-year-old Irish-born center forward, has played 13 games in the current edition of the Premier League, in the total number of matches he already has one assist and six goals, these against; Luton Town, Newcastle United on three occasions, Fullham and Nottingham Forest.
History Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley FC
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2020, Brighton & Hove Albion dominate the record with two wins, there have been two draws and Burnley FC have won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Brighton & Hove Albion with six goals to Burnley FC's five.
Actuality - Burnley FC
Burnley FC has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing a total of 15 matches, is in the 19th position in the standings with seven points, this was achieved after winning two games, drawing one and losing 12, leaving a goal difference of -18, this after scoring 15 goals and conceding 33.
- Last five matches
Burnley FC 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 3 - 1 Burnley FC
Burnley FC 1 - 2 West Ham
Burnley FC 5 - 0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1 - 0 Burnley FC
Actuality - Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion has been having a bad performance in the Premier League 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 15 games they are in the number eight position in the standings with 25 points, this score was achieved after winning seven games, drawing four and losing four, they have also scored 32 goals and conceded 27, for a goal difference of +5.
- Last five matches
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1 Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion
AEK Athens 0 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea 3 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 1 Brentford
The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium
The match between Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley FC will take place at the Falmer Stadium in the city of Brighton (England), the stadium is where Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 30,800 spectators.
