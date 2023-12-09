Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
RB Leipzig's last starting XI

Roster: Blaswich; Henrichs, Klastermann, Simakan, Raum; Haidara, Schlager; Buamgartner, Simons; Openda, Poulsen.
Coach: Marco Rose.
Latest Borussia Dortmund starting eleven

Roster: Kobel; Can, Hummels, Schlotterbeck; Wolf, Ozcan, Sabitzer, Ryerson; Adeyemi, Moukoko, Bynoe.
Coach: Edin Terzic.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig live, as well as the latest information from Signal Iduna Park Stadium.
Referee team

Referee: Sven Jablonski.
Key player at RB Leipzig

One of the players to keep in mind in RB Leipzig is Lois Openda, the 23 year old Belgian born center forward, has played 13 games so far in the Bundesliga 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has three assists and 10 goals, these against; Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart, FC Augsburg, Bayern Munchen, SV Darmstadt 98 twice, FC Koln twice, SC Fr.
Key player at Borussia Dortmund

One of the most outstanding players in Borussia Dortmund is Niclas Fullkrug, the 30 year old German born center forward, has played 13 games in the actuality edition of the Bundesliga, in the total of games already sima four assists and four goals these against; Hoffenheim, Union Berlin, Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach.
History Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

In total, the two teams have met five times since 2021, Borussia Dortmund dominates the record with three wins, one draw has been recorded and RB Leipzig has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Borussia Dortmund with six goals to RB Leipzig's five.
Actuality - RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig has been developing a good role in the current edition of the Bundesliga, because after playing a total of 13 games, is in the number four position in the standings with 26 points, this after winning eight games, drawing two and losing three, leaving a goal difference of +18, this scoring 31 goals and conceding 13.
  • Last five matches

Red Star Belgrade 1 - 2 RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig 3 - 1 SC Freiburg
VFL Wolfsburg 2 - 1 RB Leipzig
Manchester City 3 - 2 RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig 2 - 1 FC Heidenheim

Actuality - Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund has been having a good performance in the Bundesliga 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 13 matches they are in the number five position in the standings with 25 points, this score was achieved after winning seven matches, drawing four and losing two, they have also scored 26 goals and conceded 20, for a goal difference of +6.
  • Last five matches

Stuttgart 2 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund 4 - 2 Borussia Monchengladbach
AC Milan 1 - 3 Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
Stuttgart 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium

The match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will take place at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in the city of Dortmund (Germany), the stadium is where the Club Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund plays its home matches, was built in 1974 and has a capacity for approximately 81,400 spectators.
