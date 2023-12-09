Inter vs Udinese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Inter vs Udinese match for Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Inter vs Udinese of December 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Udinese's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becão, Enzo Ebosse, Nehuén Pérez, Tolgay Arslan, Sandi Lovric, Walace, Destiny Udogie, Roberto Pereyra, Isaac Success and Beto.
Inter's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries, Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez.
Udinese players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Udinese's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Inter. The player Lorenzo Lucca (#10) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Lazar Samardzic (#32) is another play distributor on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper Marco Silvestri (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Udinese in the tournament
Udinese had a bad start to the 2023-2024 Serie A season, they are in sixteenth position in the general table after 1 game won, 9 tied and 4 lost, they have 12 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Udinese's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 2, it resulted in a 2-1 victory against Bologna at the Artemio Franchi and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Inter players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Internazionale's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Monza. Argentine player Lautaro Martínez (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Nicolò Barella (#23) is another distributor of play on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper Yann Sommer (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Inter in the tournament
The Milan football team started the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first football division) well, they are in second position in the general table with 11 games won, 2 drawn and 1 lost, achieving 35 points. Inter seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last match was on December 2, 2023, it ended in a 2-2 draw against Lecce at the Via del Mare and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza is located in the city of Milan, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 80,018 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and is currently the home of AC Milan and Inter Milan of Serie A.