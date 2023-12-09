Columbus Crew vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 MLS Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Columbus Crew vs LAFC live from MLS 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Columbus Crew vs LAFC live corresponding to the 2023 MLS Western Conference Final, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Lower.com Field. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Columbus Crew vs LAFC online and live in MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the Columbus Crew vs LAFC match in various countries:
Argentina: 18 hours on Apple TV
Bolivia: 17 hours on Apple TV
Brazil: 18 hours on Apple TV
Chile: 18 hours on Apple TV
Colombia: 16 hours on Apple TV
Ecuador: 16 hours on Apple TV
US (ET): 16 hours on Apple TV
Spain: 22 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 15 hours on Apple TV
Paraguay: 18 hours on Apple TV
Peru: 16 hours on Apple TV
Uruguay: 18 hours on Apple TV
Venezuela: 17 hours on Apple TV
Argentina: 18 hours on Apple TV
Bolivia: 17 hours on Apple TV
Brazil: 18 hours on Apple TV
Chile: 18 hours on Apple TV
Colombia: 16 hours on Apple TV
Ecuador: 16 hours on Apple TV
US (ET): 16 hours on Apple TV
Spain: 22 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 15 hours on Apple TV
Paraguay: 18 hours on Apple TV
Peru: 16 hours on Apple TV
Uruguay: 18 hours on Apple TV
Venezuela: 17 hours on Apple TV
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
LAFC's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Maxime Crépeau, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tillman, Carlos Vela, Denis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera.
Carlos Vela, player to follow!
The LAFC forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 13 goals and 7 assists, being the leader in the offense of the Angelenos. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater consistency on the field of play and connects better with players like Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz to form a lethal forward line.
How does LAFC arrive?
The Los Angeles team enters Lower.com Field to face the Columbus Crew and continue its path in the 2023 MLS season. They finished in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 14 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses to reach 52 points. These come after leaving out the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Seattle Sounders in the first two rounds of the 2023 MLS playoffs. LAFC will seek to take advantage of the duel to get into the MLS Grand Final and seek its second title. Their latest results were a couple of narrow victories against Vancouver and Seattle and they hope to achieve this to reach the Quarterfinals in the Leagues Cup. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Carlos Vela, Giorgio Chiellini, Maximé Crepeau, Ilie Sánchez and Denis Bouanga, in addition to the additions of players like Cristian Olivera and Mario González. The current MLS champion will try to repeat its path to the title and continue its positive path in the competition to lead its conference. LAFC is the big favorite in this duel and is expected to take advantage of all the quality of its squad to add one more MLS title.
Columbus Crew's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Patrick Schulte, Rudy Camacho, Malte Amundsen, Steven Moreira, Aidan Morris, Christian Ramírez, Darlington Nagbe, Mohamed Farsi, Cucho Hernández, Diego Rossi and Alexandru Matan.
Cucho Hernández, player to follow!
The Columbus Crew forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team. He is one of the orchestrators of the offense and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 23 goals and 10 assists, being the leader in the team's offense. Crew. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Diego Rossi and Christian Ramírez to form a lethal forward.
How does the Crew get here?
The Ohio team enters Lower.com Field to face LAFC and seek its third MLS title. They finished the regular season in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 16 wins, 9 draws and 9 losses to reach 57 points. The Crew will look to take advantage of their outstanding wing play to try to take the lead on the scoreboard and get closer to a new MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Patrick Schulte and Aidan Morris, in addition to the additions of players such as Diego Rossi, Cucho Hernández, Gustavo Valecilla and Christian Ramírez. Those from Columbus will try to repeat their path to the title in 2020 and take advantage of the home field to be the best team of the season and lift the MLS trophy. Those from Ohio reach this final leaving out Atlanta United, Orlando City and Cincinnati FC, the latter being the best in their conference. The Columbus Crew is not the favorite for this duel, however, they managed to beat LAFC on 1 of 2 occasions during the regular season. So The Crew's victory would not be a surprise.
Where's the game?
Lower.com Field located in the city of Columbus will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within MLS 2023. This stadium has capacity for 20,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2021.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Columbus Crew vs LAFC match, corresponding to the 2023 MLS Grand Final match. The match will take place at Lower.com Field, at 4:00 p.m.