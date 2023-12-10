Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle match in the Premier League.
What time is Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle of December 10th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:30 p.m.
Chile: 1:30 p.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
USA: 11:30 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Spain: 7:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:30 p.m.
Chile: 1:30 p.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
USA: 11:30 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Spain: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle live
The match will be broadcast on SiriusXM, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Telemundo.
If you want to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, FCUSA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, FCUSA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 169th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 61 wins for Newcastle, 34 draws and 61 for Tottenham.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to Newcastle, while Tottenham have 2 wins and an even and unfavorable balance for the visitors, as they have only one draw in the last 5 meetings.
Newcastle United 6 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur, Apr. 23, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Newcastle United, Oct. 23, 2022, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 5 - 1 Newcastle United, Apr. 3, 2022, English Premier League
Newcastle United 2 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur, Oct. 17, 2021, English Premier League
Newcastle United 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Apr. 4, 2021, English Premier League
Newcastle United 6 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur, Apr. 23, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Newcastle United, Oct. 23, 2022, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 5 - 1 Newcastle United, Apr. 3, 2022, English Premier League
Newcastle United 2 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur, Oct. 17, 2021, English Premier League
Newcastle United 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Apr. 4, 2021, English Premier League
Watch out for this Newcastle player
The 24 year old attacker from Sweden, Alexander Isak has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this Tottenham player
South Korean attacker, 31-year-old Son Heung-Min has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Tottenham coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-3 against Manchester City, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 West Ham United, Dec. 7, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 3 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur, Dec. 3, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Aston Villa, Nov. 26, 2023, England Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur, Nov. 11, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 4 Chelsea, Nov. 6, 2023, England Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 West Ham United, Dec. 7, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 3 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur, Dec. 3, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Aston Villa, Nov. 26, 2023, England Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur, Nov. 11, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 4 Chelsea, Nov. 6, 2023, England Premier League
How is Newcastle coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Chelsea, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Everton 3 - 0 Newcastle United, Dec. 7, 2023, English Premier League
Newcastle United 1 - 0 Manchester United, Dec. 2, 2023, English Premier League
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 1 Newcastle United, Nov. 28, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Newcastle United 4 - 1 Chelsea, Nov. 25, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 0 Newcastle United, Nov. 11, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 3 - 0 Newcastle United, Dec. 7, 2023, English Premier League
Newcastle United 1 - 0 Manchester United, Dec. 2, 2023, English Premier League
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 1 Newcastle United, Nov. 28, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Newcastle United 4 - 1 Chelsea, Nov. 25, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 0 Newcastle United, Nov. 11, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle Premier League match. The match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 11:30 am.