River Plate vs Rosario Central LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League Match

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here River Plate vs Rosario Central Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Rosario Central live, as well as the latest information from Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match River Plate vs Rosario Central live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch River Plate vs Rosario Central live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game River Plate vs Rosario Central live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is River Plate vs Rosario Central?
This is the kick-off time for the River Plate vs Rosario Central match on December 9, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - (December 10)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - Star +
Referee team
Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez
Assistant Referee 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
Assistant Referee 2: Facundo Rodríguez
Fourth official: Pablo Giménez
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela
Key player at Rosario Central
One of the players to take into account in Rosario Central is Jaminton Campaz, the 23 year old Colombian-born center forward has played 15 games so far in the 2023 Professional League, in which he has three assists and six goals, against Talleres de Córdoba, Independiente de Avellaneda, Huracán, River Plate, Arsenal de Sarandí and Racing Club.
Key player in River Plate
One of the most outstanding players in River Plate is Miguel Ángel Borja, the 30-year-old Colombian-born center forward has played 12 games in the current edition of the Professional League, in which he already has one assist and six goals, these against; Arsenal de Sarandí on two occasions, Colón de Santa Fe on two occasions and Independiente de Avellaneda on two occasions.
History River Plate vs Rosario Central
In total, both teams have met five times since 2021, the record is dominated by River Plate with three wins, there has been one draw and Rosario Central has won on one occasion.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by River Plate with six goals to Rosario Central's five.
Actuality - Rosario Central
Rosario Central has had a good performance during the 2023 Professional League, after leaving Racing Club on the road and playing 14 games in Zone A, it is placed in the fourth position of the standings with 23 points, this was achieved after winning seven games, tying three and losing four, it also has a goal difference of +4, this after scoring 26 goals and conceding 22.
Rosario Central 3 - 1 Argentino Juniors
- Last five games
Actuality - River Plate
River Plate is going through a good moment in the 2023 Professional League, because after leaving Belgrano de Córdoba on the road and playing a total of 14 matches, they are in second place in the standings of Zone A with 24 points, this after winning seven matches, drawing three and losing four. They have also scored 28 goals and conceded 20, for a goal difference of +8.
River Plate 1 - 2 Huracán
- Last five matches
The match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium
The match between River Plate and Rosario Central will take place at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in the city of Cordoba (Argentina). This stadium is where the Argentine national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 1978 and has a capacity for approximately 57,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between River Plate vs Rosario Central, valid for the semifinal of the Professional League 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
