Fulham vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match

Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Fulham and West Ham begins at Craven Cottage. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
This is the start time of the Fulham vs West Ham match in various countries:
Argentina: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 9 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 15 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
West Ham's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Lukasz Fabianski, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Vladimír Coufal, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Álvarez, Tomás Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paquetá and Jarrod Bowen.
Edson Álvarez, player to follow!
The West Ham midfielder is one of the club's great promises and arrives as a reinforcement looking to start making himself noticed as the team's top midfielder. Now, after passing through last season, Álvarez is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that the English team needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a position that qualifies for a championship. UEFA in the Premier League, in the previous campaign, he registered 4 goals and 3 assists in 44 games.
How does West Ham arrive?
West Ham United enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this new season of the 2023-2024 Premier League, after remaining in the first division of English football by finishing in fourteenth place in the Premier League with 40 units, after 11 wins, 7 draws and 20 losses. However, the Hammers managed to win the UEFA Conference League title, the highest point of the team's season. West Ham presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Lucas Paquetá, Michail Antonio, Edson Álvarez, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals and Alphonse Areola. West Ham is not a power in English football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be at the top of the mid-table. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with those who will start next season.
Fulham's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Bernd Leno, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, Andreas Pereira, Tom Cairney, João Palhinha, Raúl Jiménez, Willian and Alex Iwobi.
Raúl Jiménez, player to follow!
The Fulham striker is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to avoid relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team stay in the Premier League. During last season he played 20 games, where he got 3 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and show an improvement in his level than last season.
How does Fulham get here?
Fulham enters this duel with the objective of the team fighting to stay in the Premier League, after closing last season in the EFL Championship champion and achieving promotion to the first division with 90 points, after 27 victories , 9 draws and 10 defeats. The team has made several additions, with Issa Diop, Joao Palhinha, Andrés Pereira and Kevin Mbabu being the most important. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to make several moves to improve the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Fulham will seek to be one of the protagonists within the Premier League and reach new heights in all the championships in which it participates. They got off to a surprising start by getting a draw against Liverpool at home in their debut in the Premier League.
Where's the game?
Craven Cottage located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 18,900 fans and was inaugurated in 1896.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Fulham vs West Ham match, corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at Craven Cottage, at 9 o'clock.