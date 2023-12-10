Kilmarnock vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Kilmarnock vs Celtic
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Kilmarnock vs Celtic as well as the latest information from Rugby Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic in Scottish Premiership?
If you want to watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic live on TV, it will be available on Sky Sports
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the KIlmarnock vs Celtic match in Scottish Premiership?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this Celtic player
Matt O'Riley is the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with eight goals. He also has seven assists, five in the domestic league and two in the UEFA Champions League. The Denmark international midfielder has scored in his last two matches.
Watch out for this Kilmarnock player
Kyle Vassell, a 30-year-old English striker, has six goals this season, matching his tally from his previous season. He has not scored for more than a month, however, having last scored on November 1.
News - Celtic Glasgow
They are coming from two wins in a row. In the last match they beat Hibernian 4-1. Already eliminated from the League Cup and European competitions, they only have the local league and the Scottish Cup, where they will play their first match at the beginning of 2024. They are currently the leaders of the Scottish Premiership with 42 points, eight points ahead of Rangers, who have played one game less.
News - Kilmarnock
They come from winning their last match at Aberdeen's home by 0-1. However, they have won only one of their last four Scottish Premiership matches. With 20 they are sixth in the standings, right now in the Championship group, but two points above the relegation group.
Background
The balance of these two teams is in favor of Celtic, who have won 174 times, 32 times Kilmarnock have won, while 50 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last October where Celtic won at home 3-1. Kilmarnock have not beaten Celtic in the Scottish league since 2018.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Rugby Park, located in Kilmarnock. This stadium was inaugurated in 1899 and has a capacity for 18128 spectators.
Preview of the match
Kilmarnock and Celtic will meet in the 17th round of the Scottish Premiership.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Kilmarnock vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.