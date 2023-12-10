Everton vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Everton vs Chelsea live on Premier League Match day 16 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Everton vs Chelsea live on Matchday 16 of the Premier League 2023, as well as the latest information from the Goodison Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Everton vs Chelsea live online in Premier League 2023 Match day 16
The Everton vs Chelsea match will not be broadcast on television.
The Everton vs Chelsea match can be tuned in from the Paramount+ streams.
If you want to watch Everton vs Chelsea live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other games on Saturday in Round 16 of the Premier League
In addition to this match between Everton vs Chelsea, Luton vs Manchester City, Fulham vs West Ham and Tottenham vs Newcastle United, are the matches of the 16th Premier League matchday tomorrow, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and top quality players who will be looking to give their best in this matchday.
Referee for Premier League Match day 16
The central referee in charge of the match day 16 will be Michael Oliver, who will have the task of bringing order to this match where three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will try to bring this match to a good conclusion in the meeting of both teams in this match day 16 of the Premier League.
What time is Everton vs Chelsea match day 16 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Everton vs Chelsea match on 10 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00
Bolivia: 10:00
Brazil: 10:00 am
Chile: 10:00 am
Colombia: 10:00 am
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 07:00 hours PT and 08:00 hours ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Japan: 22:00 hours
India: 19:00 hours
Nigeria: 19:00 hours
South Africa: 19:00
Australia: 22:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this 16th round of the Premier League and with two teams urgently looking for the 3 points.
Background
The record leans towards Chelsea, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 7 games won by the Blues, 4 draws and only 4 wins for Everton, so tomorrow Chelsea will be favorites to take the 3 points in this match expected by many.
How does Chelsea arrive?
For their part, Chelsea have just lost 2-1 away to Manchester United, a game that was very even, but in the end with a great display of good football, Manchester United came away with the win leaving the Blues in 11th position with 19 points and a record of 5 games won, Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways, but it will not be easy as they will go to a very complicated stadium to look for 3 points that are already an urgency for Chelsea, in this way the two teams arrive to a match that promises to have intensity, goals and emotions in the Premier League.
How is Everton coming along?
Everton are coming off one of their best games of the season with a 3-0 win over Newcastle to take a breather from the relegation zone, they are in 17th position with 10 points and a record of 6 wins, 2 draws and 7 defeats, They will face a very tough Chelsea team with the intention of continuing with this good streak and keep moving away from the relegation zone, they will try to take advantage that they will play at home and with their fans who never abandon their team, this way Everton arrives to the 16th round of the Premier League.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Everton vs Chelsea match day 16 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Goodison Park at 08:00.