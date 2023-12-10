Junior vs Independiente Medellin LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Colombian League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Junior de Barranquilla vs Independiente Medellín Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Junior de Barranquilla vs Independiente Medellín live, as well as the latest information from Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Junior de Barranquilla vs Independiente Medellín live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Junior de Barranquilla vs Independiente Medellín live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Junior de Barranquilla vs Independiente Medellín live on TV, your options is: Win Sports.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Win Sports +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Junior de Barranquilla vs Independiente Medellín?
This is the kick-off time for the Junior de Barranquilla vs Independiente Medellín match on December 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 18:15 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 17:15 hrs. - Win sports online
Brazil: 18:15 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 17:15 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 16:15 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 16:15 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 23:15 hrs. - Win sports online (December 10)
Mexico: 15:15 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 17:15 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 16:15 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 18:15 hrs. - Win sports online
Referee Team
Center: Andrés Rojas - Bogotá
Assistant No.1: Sebastián Vela - Bogotá
Assistant No.2: Jhon Gallego - Caldas
Fourth Referee: Luis Delgado - Valle
VAR: Jhon Perdomo - Huila
AVAR: Nolberto Ararat - Valle
Key player at Independiente Medellín
One of the players to keep in mind in Independiente Medellin is Edwin Cetré, the 25-year-old Colombian-born attacking midfielder has played 26 games so far in the BetPlay 2023-II League, in that amount of games he already has two assists and 14 goals, these against; La Equidad, América de Cali twice, Alianza Petrolera, Jaguares de Córdoba, Deportes Tolima, Deportivo Cali, Atlético Bucaramanga, Atlético Huila, América de Cali twice, Millonarios twice and Atlético Nacional.
Key player in Junior de Barranquilla
One of the most outstanding players in Junior de Barranquilla is Carlos Bacca, the 37-year-old Colombian-born center forward has played 26 games so far in the BetPlay 2023-II League, in that amount of games he already has two assists and 16 goals, these against; America de Cali, Envigado FC twice, Union Magdalena, Alianza Petrolera, Atletico Nacional, Deportivo Cali, Deportivo Pereira, Deportivo Cali, Aguilas Doradas twice, Deportivo Cali twice and Deportes Tolima twice.
History Junior de Barranquilla vs Independiente Medellín in La Liga
In total, both teams have faced each other 207 times in La Liga, the record is dominated by Junior de Barranquilla with 88 wins, there have been 61 draws and Independiente Medellín has won 58 matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Junior de Barranquilla with 291 goals to Independiente Medellín's 239.
Actuality - Independiente Medellín
Independiente Medellin throughout the BetPlay 2023-II League has had a good performance, because after playing six games in group B of the semifinal quadrangular, it was ranked number one in the standings with 15 points, this was achieved after winning five games, tying zero and losing one, also has a goal difference of +8, this after scoring 13 goals and conceding five.
Independiente Medellin 2 - 1 Atletico Nacional
- Last five games
Actuality - Junior de Barranquilla
Junior de Barranquilla is going through a good moment in the BetPlay 2023-II League, because after playing a total of six matches in group A of the semifinal quadrangular, they are in the number one position in the standings with 13 points, after winning four matches, tying one and losing one. They have also scored 14 goals and conceded seven, for a goal difference of +7.
Junior of Barranquilla 3 - 0 Deportivo Cali
- Last five games
The match will be played at the Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez Stadium
The match between Junior de Barranquilla and Deportivo Independiente Medellín will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in the city of Barranquilla (Colombia), this stadium is where Club Junior de Barranquilla plays its home matches, it was built in 1986 and has a capacity for approximately 46,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Junior de Barranquilla vs Independiente Medellín, valid for the first leg final of the Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR 2023-II.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.