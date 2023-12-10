Roma vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow the live score of Roma vs Fiorentina here. Everything you need to know about this matchday 15 of Serie A is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, home of La Loba's team. Don't miss a single detail of this match, live updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch AS Roma vs Fiorentina Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Roma vs Fiorentina live on TV, your options are: Only in CBS
If you want to directly stream it: Only Paramount +
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Roma vs Fiorentina match for Serie A 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Roma vs Fiorentina match on December 10 in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Venezuela: 2:45 PM
Last lineup Roma
Rui Patricio, Cristante, Karsdrop, Ndicka, Llorente, Paredes, Dybala, Mancini, Spinazzola, Bove, Lukaku.
Last lineup Fiorentina
Terracciano, Koné, Ranieri, Biragui, Duncan, Kayode, Milenkovic, Bonaventura, Melo, Sottil, Beltrán.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match between Roma vs Fiorentina will be Antonio Rapuano; Luigi Rossi first line; Christian Rossi, second line; Fabio Maresca, fourth assistant.
How are Fiorentina coming into this match?
On the other hand, Fiorentina, a team coached by Vincenzo Italiano, is playing three tournaments this season: Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Conference League. In the latter, the purple club has had a great soccer performance as it is the absolute leader of its sector with none so far. However, the same is not the case in the local league, as they have not been able to be protagonists in Serie A for a long time now. In their most recent match, Fiorentina qualified for the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia after beating Parma on penalties. In the Viola's last Serie A match, the Viola team also scored an emphatic 3-0 win over Salernitana. Vincenzo Italiano's men are currently in sixth place in the overall standings with 23 points, 7 wins, 2 draws and 5 defeats.
How are Roma coming into this match?
On the other hand, the squad led by Jose Mourinho, will seek to continue climbing positions so the victory is vital. In Serie A are not going very well as they are 14 points behind the leader (Inter), the team of La Loba wants to give a joy to their fans this day. With a balanced run in their last 5 games (2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss), the Romans will want to string together another win against Fiorentina. In their most recent match, Roma claimed a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Sassuolo in Serie A with goals from Paulo Dybala and Kristensen. They are currently in fourth place in the overall standings with 24 points from 7 wins, 3 draws, and 4 defeats.
Mathday 15 of Serie A
We continue with the activity of the best tournaments at club level at the end of the year and, on this Sunday, we continue with the soccer activity with the Serie A in its 15th round where two Italian teams will face each other, both looking to be at the top of the standings.The visitors want to aspire to the places of European competitions, so a victory is important to achieve that goal, but on the other side are the locals who need the victory to avoid being out of the top 4 of Serie A. Can Fiorentina win or will the locals of Roma do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico di Roma
The match between Roma and Fiorentina will be played at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma, in the city of Rome, Italy. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
Welcome, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Serie A match: Roma vs Fiorentina Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!