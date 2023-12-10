Luton Town vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Luton Town vs Manchester City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Luton Town vs Manchester City match.
How to watch Luton Town vs Manchester CityLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Luton Town vs Manchester City live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Peacock, Sirius XM FC app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Tim Robinson will be the referee for the match, with Marc Perry and Mat Wilkes as assistants. The VAR will be Jarred Gillett, with Darren Cann as assistant.
Probable Manchester City
Manchester City's probable team for the match is: Ederson, Walker, Rúben Dias and Aké; Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Julian Álvarez, Foden and Grealish; Haaland.
Probable Luton
Luton Town's probable team for the match is: Kaminski, Bell, Osho and Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Mpanzu and Doughty; Townsend, Adebayo and Morris.
Injuries
Luton will be without Lokonga, Lockyer and Nakamba, all injured. City, on the other hand, will also be without injured players and will be unable to use De Bruyne, Andersen, Burke, Woodrow, Potts and Doku.
Pep Guardiola!
Pep Guardiola on the other side spoke about the team's performance in recent games: "Of course we have to help them, but we always tend, when we lose, to say that they're not hungry. I don't believe that for a second. I've said several times that I've never seen players who go out on the pitch and don't want to win. They don't want to go out on the pitch in front of 60,000 people and play badly, but sometimes because they've won a lot and need a punch in the face to improve. Now we'll see. I've won a lot with this team and sometimes I need to realize, 'Pep, come on, something's wrong'. We haven't won in four games, but we can play worse than that and win games. Always myself, I have to realize that yes, it's a good warning for me. I have to find the right coaching or selection to do that because I'm the boss. I have to help them and they need me. It's a challenge. I have to react myself, four games without a win has never happened, I don't know what's wrong. I'm going to help the team come back, that's for sure. Will it be enough? I don't know. The contenders are very strong, Liverpool are back, for many reasons, Jurgen [Klopp] always does that and all the other teams, we've seen the quality. Aston Villa were much better than us, they should have lost to Bournemouth but they drew, that's the competition. Tottenham lost to West Ham, a lot of things are going to happen and we have to be ready. To win at Luton, we have to realize how difficult it is."
Rob Edwards!
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards praised Guardiola and analyzed what it might be like to face Manchester City: "Man City are incredible. I have a lot of admiration for Guardiola as a manager, wherever he's been, he's been a winner and they've built this soccer club over the years, it's amazing to see the culture they've built with the players they've got. It's incredible to see the culture they've built with the players they have. To continually evolve them and keep winning, including the triple crown last season, everyone will now be trying to knock them off their pedestal, so it's a big challenge for them. They've been in tight games where they could have won them all, we know how tight the games are and that's the nature of the Premier League. It's an exciting game for us, in my opinion City are the best and Guardiola is the best. A few years ago, when I was manager of Wolves, I read Guardiola's books, studied his Bayern Munich team and it will be quite an experience to face him. It would be nice to have a bit of time after the game to talk to him. I'm not sure if there will be enough time afterwards, but he's someone you can learn a lot from".
Premier League
Luton Town go into the match in 18th place in the Premier League on nine points, just one above Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday, one below Everton and five behind Nottingham Forest. City are fourth on 30 points, three clear of Tottenham and Manchester United, five points off Aston Villa, six off Arsenal and seven off leaders Liverpool.
Last Matches: Manchester City
Manchester City come into this match with one win, one draw and one defeat in their last games. On Tuesday (28), the 3-2 win came over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, with Openda opening the scoring and already netting the second, while the comeback came with Haaland, Foden and Julian Álvarez scoring. On Sunday (3), at home, the draw was 3-3 with Tottenham, with goals from Son (own goal), Foden and Grealish, while Son, Lo Celso and Kulusevski equalized. And on Wednesday (6), away from home, the defeat came to Aston Villa 1-0, with a goal from Bailey.
Last Matches: Luton
Luton Town come into the match with one win and two defeats from their last games. On Saturday (25), at home, they beat Crystal Palace 2-1, with goals from Mengi and Brown, while Olise added a second. On Saturday (2), the defeat was 3-1 away to Brentford, with goals from Maupay, Mee and Baptiste, while Brown pulled one back. And on Tuesday (5), in a great game, the defeat came 4-3 to Arsenal, with Gabriel Martinelli opening the scoring for Arsenal, Osho equalizing, Gabriel Jesus putting Arsenal ahead once again. Then Adebayo equalized and Barkley turned the game around, until Havertz equalized and Rice, in injury time, turned the game around.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Premier League match: Luton Town vs Manchester City Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.