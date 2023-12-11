Tigres vs Pumas Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Tigres vs Pumas Live Score
Follow the live score of Tigres vs Pumas here. Everything you need to know about this Liga MX second leg semifinal match is on VAVEL. In a few more moments, we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Universitario Stadium, home of Tigres. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
What time is Tigres vs Pumas match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Tigres vs Pumas match on December 10 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM
Colombia: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 8:00 PM
USA: (ET): 9:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 AM
México: 8:00 PM
Paraguay: 10:00 PM
Peru: 8:00 PM in
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Venezuela: 9:00 PM
Last lineup Pumas
Julio González, Lisandro Magallan, Nathanael, Adrian Aldrete, Robert Ergas, Jesús Rivas, Eduardo Salvio, César Huerta, Ulises Rivas, Santiago Trigos y Gabriel Fernández.
Last lineup Tigres
Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Jesús Angulo, Rafael De Souza, Fernando Gorriarán, Diego Lainez, Sebastián Cordova, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Juan Pablo Vigón y Nico Ibañez.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Tigres vs Pumas will be Fernando Guerrero; Marco Antonio Bisguerra, first line; Enedina Caudillo, second line; Víctor Alfonso Cáceres, fourth assistant.
Pumas: for the comeback
On the other hand, the Pumas team, led by an 'old sea dog', Antonio Mohamed, managed to qualify directly to the Fiesta Grande by placing fourth in the general table, only behind América, Rayados and Tigres. With a record of 28 points, the result of 8 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats. In the Quarter-Finals, fourth and fifth place met. Pumas visited Chivas at the Akron Stadium, where the red-and-white team took a minimal lead in a match in which Chivas were far superior. However, in the second leg at Ciudad Universitaria, César 'Chino' Huerta had a dream night with a brace that sent Pumas to the Liga MX semifinals. In a match in which Chivas was unable to manage the advantage, the universitarios made their home advantage count and ended with an aggregate score of three goals to one. In the first leg of the Semifinal, an expulsion of Santi Trigos hurt the team from the capital and, ten minutes later, Jesús Angulo scored a goal from outside the area to take the minimal advantage to Nuevo León. The Pumas need a two-goal victory if they want to reach the Grand Final of Mexican soccer.
Tigres: in pursuit of the bicampionship
The team coached by Robert Dante Siboldi, in his second tournament at the helm of Tigres, had a great performance despite the doubts generated by his arrival. The team from Nuevo León took third place in this Apertura 2023, registering 30 points with 8 wins, 6 draws and only three defeats. Now, the universitarios only have in mind to close the tournament with the longed-for bicampeonato (two-time championship). In addition, in the felines' favor, they have not lost a single home game in this Apertura 2023. With a ticket to the direct playoffs, Dante Siboldi's men had a 21-day break with no soccer activity due to the FIFA date, but despite the little activity, Tigres overcame Puebla in the Quarter-Finals in a resounding manner, with an aggregate score of 5-2. In the first leg of the semifinal, without Gignac and Quiñones, Tigres capitalized on a narrow victory at the Olímpico Universitario Stadium. A draw or win by any score would give the regios a ticket to the semifinals.
Second leg semifinal
We are just one match away from finding out the two finalists of the MX League! And today, to continue with the Semifinal matches of the second leg of the 2023 Apertura, this Sunday we will have a very attractive match between two teams that usually play great matches in the final phase, where Tigres of the UANL will host the university students of the capital, Pumas of the UNAM. The locals want to take advantage of the match at home to continue with the good pace and be close to capitalizing their first two-time championship in short tournaments, but Pumas wants to ruin the felines' plans where it will be a match to kill or die since the overall tie gives Siboldi's pupils the pass. A vibrant match awaits us at Tigres' home.
The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium
The Tigres vs Pumas match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, better known as 'El Volcan', which is located in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. Kick-off is scheduled for 9:00 pm (ET).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Tigres vs Pumas Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!