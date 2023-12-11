RB Salzburg vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here RB Salzburg vs BenficaLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this RB Salzburg vs Benfica match.
How to watch RB Salzburg vs Benfica Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game RB Salzburg vs Benfica live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+, ViX app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Daniel Siebert will be the referee for the match, with Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn as his assistants. Daniel Schlager will be the fourth official, with Marco Fritz in charge of the VAR, all of whom come from Germany, with the exception of Dennis Higler, the VAR assistant, who comes from the Netherlands.
Probable Benfica
Benfica's probable team for the match is: Trubin, Aursnes, Victor, Otamendi and Morato; Neves, Kocku, Di Maria, Rafa Silva and João Mário; Musa.
Probable RB Salzburg
RB Salzburg's probable team for the match is: Schlager, Dedic, Piatkowski, Pavlovic and Ulmer; Gourna-Douath, Capaldo and Sucic; Gloukh, Simic and Konaté.
Absentees
Salzburg will be without the injured Terzic, Kameri, Kjaergaard and Solet for the match, while for Benfica, Bah, David Neres and Bernat are out.
Roger Schmidt!
Roger Schmidt, Benfica's coach, spoke before the match, analyzing what he expects from this final Champions League matchday: "For me, it wasn't so important, because I know what our president thinks about us, about me and about our soccer, about the way we work together. We're in touch every day, I have no doubt about his attitude and belief in all of us. If you look at what's happened over the last year and a half, where Benfica has come from and what our situation is today... Of course we're not satisfied with our participation in the Champions League, but if you look at the other competitions, everything is open. Everything is possible. We're one point off the top of the league, we're in the other competitions and we could still reach the Europa League. We're playing good soccer, everything is balanced, but, of course, the unity of everyone at Benfica is very important. Of course it's important for the President to talk to everyone. Now, after a year and a half, I know a lot about Benfica. It's a very special club, where there's very little tolerance for draws or defeats. So it's up to us to win games, to make the fans happy as we have done in the past. That's it, it's very simple. In our group, in Benfica, we all believe in the success of this group and we've demonstrated that. Of course they're very disappointed with the result [1-1], but they're also very confident about their performance. We're playing at a very good level, the team in general is in good shape. Individually, the players are also in good shape, many players are close to their best level again. Although we haven't won the last two league games, the performance is clearly positive, we have to see that. Tomorrow [Tuesday, December 12], it's important to play with self-confidence, in a very important match, and fight to stay in the international competitions. That's clear. Maybe we won't have as many chances as in the last game, but we have the quality to score more goals, to play attacking soccer away from home. Our approach is always to go on the attack, score goals and win games. Our approach will be no different, we'll see what our opponents' approach will be and we have to be ready for a tough game. One thing's for sure: we need two goals, more goals than we scored in the last game. We probably won't create the same number of chances, but what we showed in the last game is that we're in great form, perhaps the best phase this season in terms of soccer. We're playing very well, creating a lot of chances and now it's up to us to use those chances to win games. Tomorrow [Tuesday, December 12] is a very good opportunity, because if we can't score goals and be efficient, we'll be out of international soccer. For us, for the team, for the coaching staff, for the Benfica fans and for everyone at Benfica, it's very important to play international soccer in the new year too. We're going to give it our all, we have confidence, the team and the players are in good shape, so now it's up to us."
Group D
In the Austrian league, Salzburg are top with 39 points, two points clear of Sturm and seven clear of LASK. In the Primeira Liga, Benfica are in third place with 30 points, one below Sporting and Porto, who share the league lead, and one above Braga. In Group D of the Champions League, Real Sociedad lead the way with 11 points, tied with Inter, while Salzburg are below them with four points, already eliminated from the Champions League and trying to secure a place in the Europa League, with Benfica in last place with one point.
Last Matches: Benfica
Benfica, on the other hand, are coming off the back of three draws in a row. On Wednesday (29), at home, they drew 3-3 with Internazionale, with João Mário scoring a hat-trick, while Arnautovic, Frattesi and Alexis Sánchez scored for Inter4. On Sunday (3), it was a goalless draw away to Moreirense. Finally, on Friday (8), at home, the draw was 1-1 with Farense, with Falcão opening the scoring and Rafa Silva equalizing.
Last Matches: RB Salzburg
RB Salzburg have drawn one and won two of their last games. On Wednesday (29), away from home and in the Champions League, the draw was goalless against Real Sociedad. On Sunday (3), at home, Gluh scored a 1-0 win over Wolfsberg. And on Saturday (9), away from home, they won 1-0 against Rapid Wien, with a goal from Piatkowski.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Champions League match: RB Salzburg vs Benfica Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.