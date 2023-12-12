Union Berlin vs Real Madrid LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Union Berlin vs Real Madrid match.
What time is Union Berlin vs Real Madrid match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Union Berlin vs Real Madrid of 12th December in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 12, 2023
|
15:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
December 12, 2023
|
17:00
|
Bolivia
|
December 12, 2023
|
14:00
|
Brazil
|
December 12, 2023
|
17:00
|
Chile
|
December 12, 2023
|
17:00
|
Colombia
|
December 12, 2023
|
14:00
|
Ecuador
|
December 12, 2023
|
14:00
|
Spain
|
December 12, 2023
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
December 12, 2023
|
13:00
|
Peru
|
December 12, 2023
|
17:00
Watch out for this Real Madrid player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Real Madrid's iconic center forward Rodrygo. The Brazilian attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Rodrygo knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Real Madrid.
Real Madrid's final lineup:
A. Lunin; D. Carvajal, A. Rüdiger, D. Alaba, F. Mendy; B. Díaz, F. Valverde, T. Kross, J. Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo.
Watch out for this Union Berlin player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Union Berlin's iconic center forward Sheraldo Becker. The Surinamese attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Sheraldo Becker knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Union Berlin.
Union Berlin's last line-up:
F. Ronnow; R. Gosens, D. Leite, L. Bunucci, D. Doekhi, C. Trimmel; J. Haberer, A. Kral, A. Laidouni; K. Behrens, S. Becker.
Background:
Union Berlin and Real Madrid have only met on one occasion, on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium where the Spaniards managed to beat the German wall with a last-minute goal thanks to Jude Bellingham.
About the Stadium
The Berlin Olympic Stadium was built for the 1936 Summer Olympics, which were organized by the Nazi regime in Germany. The stadium was designed under the supervision of German architect Werner March. The capacity of the stadium has varied over the years, but it can currently hold around 74,500 spectators. One of the most iconic events held at the Berlin Olympic Stadium was the 2006 FIFA World Cup final, when Italy defeated France in a penalty shootout to take the title.
Thanks for a nice story Union
The German club did not manage to have the great group stage they wanted, however, it is true that so far what they have done is to be applauded as they have been growing steadily, although it was demonstrated that this young Teutonic soccer project still has to grow and continue improving to one day aspire to be a contender to lift the crown. Going into this matchday, the Germans come with 2 draws and 3 defeats, being at the bottom of their group, however, an unexpected victory could send them to the Europa League.
To close with a perfect start
Real Madrid is undoubtedly one of the contenders to win the UEFA Champions League title. Carlo Ancelotti's men have been undefeated in the group stage and have had their ticket to the round of 16 assured since matchday 4, and Real Madrid is one of the top scorers in this edition of the Champions League, so the demand to go to Berlin and beat Union will be a priority.
The road to glory begins
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Union Berlin vs Real Madrid match will be played at Germany Olympic Stadium, in Berlin, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Union Berlin vs Real Madrid!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.