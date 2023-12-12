Galatasaray vs FC Copenhagen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina attacker Mauro Icardi, the attacker will play his 15th game for his club, in the past he played 18 as a starter and 6 as a substitute, managing to score 22 goals in the Turkish league and 7 assists, currently he has 12 goals in 14 games, in the Champions League he has 2 goals in 5 games.
Denmark midfielder Lukas Lerager, the midfielder will play his sixteenth game for his club, in the past he played 24 as a starter and 6 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals in the Danish league and 1 assist, currently he has 2 goals in 15 games, in the Champions League he has 2 goals in 5 games.
What time is Galatasaray vs FC Copenhagen match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Galatasaray vs FC Copenhagen of December 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
Where and how to watch Galatasaray vs FC Copenhagen live
The match will be broadcast on ViX.
If you want to watch Galatasaray vs FC Copenhagen in streaming, it will be tuned on Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 4th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with a bang and come out on top, as well as a win, leaving 1 win for Galatasaray, 1 draw and 1 for Copenhagen.
Galatasaray 2 - 2 FC Copenhagen, Sep. 20, 2023, UEFA Champions League
FC Copenhagen 1 - 0 Galatasaray, Nov. 5, 2013, UEFA Champions League
Galatasaray 3 - 1 FC Copenhagen, Oct. 23, 2013, UEFA Champions League
Watch out for this Copenhagen player
Denmark midfielder, 30-year-old Lukas Lerager has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Danish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this Galatasaray player
Argentina's 30-year-old attacker, Mauro Icardi has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Turkish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Copenhagen doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-3 against Manchester United, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
FC Copenhagen 1 - 2 Aarhus GF, Dec. 3, 2023, Denmark Superliga
Bayern Munich 0 - 0 FC Copenhagen, Nov. 29, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Viborg FF 2 - 1 FC Copenhagen, Nov. 25, 2023, Superliga Denmark
FC Copenhagen 0 - 0 Brøndby, Nov. 12, 2023, Superliga Denmark
FC Copenhagen 4 - 3 Manchester United, Nov. 8, 2023, UEFA Champions League
How is Galatasaray coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Chelsea, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Galatasaray 3 - 1 Adana Demirspor, Dec. 8, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Pendikspor 0 - 2 Galatasaray, Dec. 2, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Galatasaray 3 - 3 Manchester United, Nov. 29, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Galatasaray 4 - 0 Alanyaspor, Nov. 25, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Hatayspor 2 - 1 Galatasaray, Nov. 11, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Galatasaray vs FC Copenhagen, a Champions League match. The match will take place at Parken Stadion, at 14:00.