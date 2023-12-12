Sunderland vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Sunderland vs Leeds United live on Match day 21 of the EFL Championship here.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Sunderland vs Leeds United live on Matchday 21 of the EFL Championship, as well as the latest information from the Stadium of Light. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Other matches tomorrow in Round 21 of the EFL Championship
In addition to this match between Sunderland vs Leeds United, Blackburn vs Bristol, Huddersfield vs Preston, Rotherham vs West Brom, Stoke City vs Swansea and Watford vs Ipswich will be played, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and top quality players who will be looking to give their all tomorrow.
Where and how to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United online live in EFL Championship Match day 21
The Sunderland vs Leeds United match will not be broadcast on television.
Sunderland vs Leeds United can be tuned into the Blue To Go streams.
If you want to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 21 in the EFL Championship will be referee Dean Whitestone, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that will be fought for three very important points and who, with his experience both nationally and internationally, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in one of the most exciting matches of this match day.
What time is Sunderland vs Leeds United match day 21 of the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for Sunderland vs Leeds United on 12 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00
Bolivia: 17:00
Brazil: 17:00
Chile: 17:00
Colombia: 17:00
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 06:00 hours
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00
Australia: 09:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in Matchday 21 of the EFL Championship with two teams whose only objective is to win.
Background
The record is very even as these two teams have met on 3 occasions, leaving a record of 1 game won for Sunderland, a draw and a game won for Leeds United, so tomorrow Leeds will be favourites due to the best moment they are experiencing this season, being in third position.
How is Leeds United coming along?
Leeds United comes from defeating 2-0 against Blackburn Rovers with a match that they dominated from start to finish, for its part Leeds is in third place with 41 points and a record of 12 games won, 5 draws and 3 defeats, will seek to continue the good streak and fight to continue climbing in the overall table of the EFL Championship, winning tomorrow would be placed 4 points behind second place, so it will be essential the victory for the visitors, but they will face a tough team tomorrow, thus arrives the two teams.
How is Sunderland coming along?
Sunderland come from defeating Albion 2-1, a match that was a bit complicated but in the end they managed to get the 3 points to place themselves in 6th position in the EFL Championship with a record of 9 wins, 3 draws and 8 defeats, they will look to continue with the good pace against Leeds United, a match that promises to be very exciting, full of intensity, goals and emotions in one more day of this English tournament.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Sunderland vs Leeds United live stream of Week 21 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Stadium of Light, kick-off at 14:00.