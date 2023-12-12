Goals and Highlights: RB Salzburg 1-3 Benfica in Champions League
Image: Benfica

5:03 PM6 minutes ago

Thanks!

Thank you very much for watching this Champions League group stage match. Have a good night and see you in the last 16!
5:02 PM7 minutes ago

END OF MATCH

With a late goal from Arthur Cabral, Benfica beat RB Salzburg away from home and qualify for the Europa League!
5:01 PM8 minutes ago

50'

Musa made the wall and Di María shot wide, but Schlager kept it out!
4:59 PM10 minutes ago

49'

Koita, on the edge of the box, got his shot away and sent it wide of the goal! And for Benfica, Rafa Silva went off and Florentino came on. For Salzburg, Bidstrup went off and Simic came on.
4:58 PM11 minutes ago

47' GOAL FOR BENFICA

Aursnes took the long throw into the box, João Neves came in from the right and hit it down the middle for Arthur Cabral, who had just come in, to deflect it into the back of the net with his handwriting, putting Benfica into the Europa League!
4:55 PM14 minutes ago

45'

Yellow for Schlager, for not letting the game restart. And for Benfica, João Mário went off and Arthur Cabral came on.
4:53 PM16 minutes ago

43'

On the counter-attack Fernando was released, took off and hit a cross, but sent the ball wide of the goal.
4:49 PM20 minutes ago

38'

João Neves struck hard from outside the box and sent the ball over the goal.
4:49 PM20 minutes ago

37'

Substitution for Salzburg: Out goes Gluh and in comes Kameri, who is yellow carded for a foul in the attacking area.
4:49 PM20 minutes ago

30'

Susic, with another powerful shot from outside the area, sent the ball into the left corner, with Koita deflecting it into the back of the net, but Koita was offside and the goal was disallowed.
4:31 PM38 minutes ago

24'

Di María struck from outside the box, sending the ball into the right corner, hitting the foot of the post and almost putting Benfica two goals ahead once again!
4:31 PM39 minutes ago

22'

Benfica substitution: Kokçu out, Gonçalo Guedes in.
4:19 PMan hour ago

12' GOAL FOR SALZBURG

Susic received the pass on the edge of the box and hit the ball hard from outside the area, with a deflection, sending the ball into the left corner, to reduce the score and put Salzburg back in the Europa League!
4:17 PMan hour ago

10'

Substitution for Salzburg: Ratkov and Dorgeles out for Fernando Koita.
4:14 PMan hour ago

7'

Aursnes, on the edge of the box, stole the ball, found Di María on the right, who crossed for Rafa Silva to hit hard and Schlager to parry away!
4:13 PMan hour ago

6'

Di María struck hard from outside the area and sent the ball over the goal.
4:10 PMan hour ago

2'

Musa, already inside the area, managed to get a shot off, with a deflection, sending the ball into Schlager's hands.
4:07 PMan hour ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

Musa gets the first touch on the ball and it's off to the second half!
4:04 PMan hour ago

Teams returning

The players appear on the pitch to start the second half. Benfica's Tengstedt comes on and Musa comes on.
3:51 PMan hour ago

END OF FIRST HALF

With goals from Di María and Rafa Silva, Benfica are getting the result they need to qualify for the Europa League!
3:49 PMan hour ago

48'

Yellow for Morato, for a foul in midfield.
3:48 PMan hour ago

46'

Di María was able to pass to Rafa Silva in front, who dominated inside the box and hit a cross into the right corner, scoring the second goal of the match and, for the moment, putting Benfica in the Europa League!
3:45 PMan hour ago

43'

Dorgeles hit a fierce shot from outside the area, but the ball went into Trubin's hands.
3:40 PMan hour ago

39'

Ratkov received the pass on the right, hit it hard, but it was blocked by the defense. Then he took the rebound himself and hit it hard, but Trubin parried it away!
3:36 PM2 hours ago

32' GOAL FOR BENFICA

Di María, from a corner on the right, crossed the ball at the far post into the back of the net for an Olympic goal after the ball had passed through everyone, opening the scoring!
3:32 PM2 hours ago

30'

Rafa Silva played a pass on the right to Di María, who dominated and crossed, but sent the ball wide of the goal, almost opening the scoring!
3:26 PM2 hours ago

24'

Ratkov was able to get a shot off from a cross in the box, but it sailed over the goal.
3:14 PM2 hours ago

12'

Rafal Silva received the pass up front, burst into the box and hit the ball hard, but over the goal!
3:13 PM2 hours ago

11'

Ratkov shot hard from the right, but the ball went into Trubin's hands.
3:11 PM2 hours ago

10'

Yellow for Gourna-Douath, for a foul in midfield, bringing down Rafa Silva on the counter-attack.
3:04 PM2 hours ago

2'

Glouch struck hard from outside the area and sent the ball wide of the goal.
3:01 PM2 hours ago

HERE WE GO

Ratkov gets the first touch on the ball and it's off for the first half!
2:57 PM2 hours ago

Teams on the pitch!

The players appear on the pitch to start the match!
2:14 PM3 hours ago

Benfica lined-up!

2:09 PM3 hours ago

RB Salzburg lined-up!

2:04 PM3 hours ago

Welcome!

We now open the broadcast of the Champions League match between Salzburg and Benfica!
1:59 PM3 hours ago

1:49 PM3 hours ago

Referee

Daniel Siebert will be the referee for the match, with Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn as his assistants. Daniel Schlager will be the fourth official, with Marco Fritz in charge of the VAR, all of whom come from Germany, with the exception of Dennis Higler, the VAR assistant, who comes from the Netherlands.
1:44 PM3 hours ago

Probable Benfica

Benfica's probable team for the match is: Trubin, Aursnes, Victor, Otamendi and Morato; Neves, Kocku, Di Maria, Rafa Silva and João Mário; Musa.
1:39 PM4 hours ago

Probable RB Salzburg

RB Salzburg's probable team for the match is: Schlager, Dedic, Piatkowski, Pavlovic and Ulmer; Gourna-Douath, Capaldo and Sucic; Gloukh, Simic and Konaté.
1:34 PM4 hours ago

Absentees

Salzburg will be without the injured Terzic, Kameri, Kjaergaard and Solet for the match, while for Benfica, Bah, David Neres and Bernat are out.
1:29 PM4 hours ago

Roger Schmidt!

Roger Schmidt, Benfica's coach, spoke before the match, analyzing what he expects from this final Champions League matchday: "For me, it wasn't so important, because I know what our president thinks about us, about me and about our soccer, about the way we work together. We're in touch every day, I have no doubt about his attitude and belief in all of us. If you look at what's happened over the last year and a half, where Benfica has come from and what our situation is today... Of course we're not satisfied with our participation in the Champions League, but if you look at the other competitions, everything is open. Everything is possible. We're one point off the top of the league, we're in the other competitions and we could still reach the Europa League. We're playing good soccer, everything is balanced, but, of course, the unity of everyone at Benfica is very important. Of course it's important for the President to talk to everyone. Now, after a year and a half, I know a lot about Benfica. It's a very special club, where there's very little tolerance for draws or defeats. So it's up to us to win games, to make the fans happy as we have done in the past. That's it, it's very simple. In our group, in Benfica, we all believe in the success of this group and we've demonstrated that. Of course they're very disappointed with the result [1-1], but they're also very confident about their performance. We're playing at a very good level, the team in general is in good shape. Individually, the players are also in good shape, many players are close to their best level again. Although we haven't won the last two league games, the performance is clearly positive, we have to see that. Tomorrow [Tuesday, December 12], it's important to play with self-confidence, in a very important match, and fight to stay in the international competitions. That's clear. Maybe we won't have as many chances as in the last game, but we have the quality to score more goals, to play attacking soccer away from home. Our approach is always to go on the attack, score goals and win games. Our approach will be no different, we'll see what our opponents' approach will be and we have to be ready for a tough game. One thing's for sure: we need two goals, more goals than we scored in the last game. We probably won't create the same number of chances, but what we showed in the last game is that we're in great form, perhaps the best phase this season in terms of soccer. We're playing very well, creating a lot of chances and now it's up to us to use those chances to win games. Tomorrow [Tuesday, December 12] is a very good opportunity, because if we can't score goals and be efficient, we'll be out of international soccer. For us, for the team, for the coaching staff, for the Benfica fans and for everyone at Benfica, it's very important to play international soccer in the new year too. We're going to give it our all, we have confidence, the team and the players are in good shape, so now it's up to us."
1:24 PM4 hours ago

Group D

In the Austrian league, Salzburg are top with 39 points, two points clear of Sturm and seven clear of LASK. In the Primeira Liga, Benfica are in third place with 30 points, one below Sporting and Porto, who share the league lead, and one above Braga. In Group D of the Champions League, Real Sociedad lead the way with 11 points, tied with Inter, while Salzburg are below them with four points, already eliminated from the Champions League and trying to secure a place in the Europa League, with Benfica in last place with one point.
1:19 PM4 hours ago

Last Matches: Benfica

Benfica, on the other hand, are coming off the back of three draws in a row. On Wednesday (29), at home, they drew 3-3 with Internazionale, with João Mário scoring a hat-trick, while Arnautovic, Frattesi and Alexis Sánchez scored for Inter4. On Sunday (3), it was a goalless draw away to Moreirense. Finally, on Friday (8), at home, the draw was 1-1 with Farense, with Falcão opening the scoring and Rafa Silva equalizing.
1:14 PM4 hours ago

Last Matches: RB Salzburg

RB Salzburg have drawn one and won two of their last games. On Wednesday (29), away from home and in the Champions League, the draw was goalless against Real Sociedad. On Sunday (3), at home, Gluh scored a 1-0 win over Wolfsberg. And on Saturday (9), away from home, they won 1-0 against Rapid Wien, with a goal from Piatkowski.
1:09 PM4 hours ago

