Inter vs Real Sociedad Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Inter vs Real Sociedad Live Score
Follow the live score of Inter vs Real Sociedad here. Everything you need to know about this Champions League matchday 6 game is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, home of the Italian team. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch Inter vs Real Sociedad Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Inter vs Real Sociedad live on TV, your options are: Only in CBS
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount + anv VIX+
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Inter de Milan vs Real Sociedad match for Champions League 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Inter de Milan vs Real Sociedad match on December 12 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Bolivia: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 2:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
USA (ET): 3:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
México: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 4:00 PM
Peru: 2:00 PM
Uruguay: 4:00 PM
Venezuela: 3:00 PM
Last lineup Real Sociedad
Remiro, Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen, Brais Mendéz, Zubimendi, Merino, Barrene, Take, Oyarzabal.
Last lineup Inter de Milan
Sommer, Darmian, de Vrij, Acerbi, Dumfries, Barella, Hakan, Miki, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match between Inter vs Real Sociedad will be Sandro Schärer; Bekim Zogaj first line; Jonas Erni, second line; Lionel Tschudi, fourth assistant.
How are Real Sociedad coming into this match?
On the other hand, the Real Sociedad, team managed by Imanol Alguacil, is playing three tournaments this season: Serie A, Copa del Rey and Champions League. In the latter, the Spanish club has had a great soccer performance as it is the leader of its sector with no defeats so far and, by goal difference, they are above their opponent this afternoon which is Inter Milan. However, the same is not the case in the local league as they have not been able to be protagonists in the Spanish league for a long time now. In their most recent match, Real Sociedad achieved a resounding victory after beating Villarreal by a score of 0-3. In their last Champions League match, they played to a goalless draw against RB Salzburg. Currently, Imanol Alguacil's pupils are in the first position of group D with 11 points, registering 3 wins, 2 draws and no defeats.
How are Inter Milan coming into this match?
The Nerazurri squad, led by Simone Inzaghi, will be looking for the leadership of group D so the victory is vital. In Serie A, Inter is going great and with almost perfect pace with only one defeat so far this season and are as absolute leaders of the Italian league with 38 points, only above Juventus with 36. The Milan team wants to continue the good streak of their last five games with 4 wins and 1 draw. Despite the good pace in the Italian league, Inter have not taken over the top of Group D and, after 5 rounds, the Nerazurri are undefeated in the Champions League with 3 wins and 2 draws, the most recent one in the last matchday, where they were losing 3-0 against Benfica in the first half, but in the second half, the Italians managed to tie the game with goals from Arnautovic, Frattesi, and Alexis Sanchez. They are currently in second place (on goal difference) in sector D with 11 points.
Matchday 6 of the Champions League
We continue with the activity of the best tournaments at club level at the end of this year and, on Tuesday, we continue with the soccer activity with the Champions League, in its 6th day, the last of the group stage, where two teams will face each other, one Spanish and one Italian, who are in search of being at the top of the standings as they play for the leadership of their sector.The visitors want to keep their first place with the goal difference, so a draw would be enough to achieve that goal, but on the other side are the locals who need the victory to avoid being out of the leadership of group D. Can Real Sociedad achieve the victory or will the locals of Inter Milan?
The match will be played at the Stadium Giuseppe Meazza
The match between Inter Milan and Real Sociedad will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, in the city of Milan, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 pm (ET).
Welcome, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Champions League match: Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!