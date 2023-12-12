Rotherham United vs West Bromwich LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion live, as well as the latest information from New York Stadium.
How to watch Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion match live on TV and online?
The Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion match will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion?
This is the kick-off time for the Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion match on December 12, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. -
Chile: 15:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. -
Spain: 21:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. -
Peru: 14:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Referee team
Referee: Samuel Barrott.
Key player at West Bromwich Albion
One of the players to keep in mind in West Bromwich Albion is John Swift, the 28-year-old center forward born in England, has played 15 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has one assist and six goals, these against; Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Watford FC, Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City.
Key player in Rotherham United
One of the most outstanding players in Rotherham United is Jordan Hugill, the 31 year old English born center forward has played 20 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Norwich City, Preston North England and Southampton.
History Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2018, West Bromwich Albion dominate the record with three wins, one draw has been recorded and Rotherham United have won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by West Bromwich Albion with 11 goals to Rotherham United's five.
Actuality - West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 20 games, is in the number five position in the standings with 32 points, this was achieved after winning nine games, drawing five and losing six, leaving a goal difference of +10, this after scoring 31 goals and conceding 21.
- Last five matches
West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Ipswich Town
Cardiff City 0 - 1 West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion 1 - 2 Leicester City
Sunderland AFC 2 - 1 West Bromwich Albion
Actuality - Rotherham United
Rotherham United has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 20 matches they are in the 24th position in the standings with 13 points, this score was achieved after winning two matches, drawing seven and losing 11, they have also scored 18 goals and conceded 39, for a goal difference of -21.
- Last five matches
Rotherham United 1 - 1 Leeds United
Hull City 4 - 1 Rotherham United
Birmingham City 0 - 0 Rotherham United
Rotherham United 1 - 2 Swansea City
The match will be played at the New York Stadium
The match between Rotherham United and West Bromwich Albion will take place at the New York Stadium in the city of Rotherham (England), the stadium is where Rotherham United Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 12,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion match, valid for the 21st matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match.
