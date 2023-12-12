Blackburn vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Photo: Getty Images 

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Blackburn vs Bristol City game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Blackburn vs Bristol City as well as the latest information from the Ewood Park.
How to watch Blackburn vs Bristol City

If you want to watch Blackburn vs Bristol City live on TV, it not will be available

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the match Blackburn vs Bristol City in EFL Championship

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Bolivia: 2:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Chile: 2:45 PM&

Colombia: 1:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM

USA: 3:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Paraguay: 2:45 PM

Peru: 1:45 PM

Uruguay: 3:45 PM

Watch out for this Bristol City player

Samuel Bell, 21-year-old forward and international with the England Under-20 Team. In this course he has managed to score four goals so far in the 2023-24 season. Although the young footballer has not scored for almost three months. His last goal was on September 30 against Stoke City
Watch out for this Blackburn player

Sammie Szmodics is the EFL Championship's top scorer with 14 goals and two assists. The 28-year-old Irish midfielder will also face his former team since he was on loan at Bristol City. He has scored seven goals in his last six games and has scored in five of the last six games he has played.
News - Bristol City

They have three games in a row without achieving victory and have only won one of their last five games. In their last game they added a point at home against Huddersfield Town after drawing 1-1. They are 14th in the EFL Championship with 26 points, four away from the Playoffs and seven above relegation.
News - Blackburn

They have just lost 0-2 at home against Leeds United and have had two consecutive defeats. They are currently in the middle of the EFL Championship table, 11th with 28 points, just two points away from the Playoffs and nine ahead of the relegation places.
Background

The balance in the confrontations between these two teams is favorable for Bristol City, which has won the duel on 21 occasions. Blackburn has won 16 times, while 14 duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on January 21 in a match that ended in a 1-1 tie.
The Stadium

The match will be played at Ewood Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1890 and has a capacity for 31,367 spectators.

Match preview

Blackburn and Bristol City will meet this Tuesday, December 12 in the match corresponding to matchday 21 of the EFL Championship
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Blackburn vs Bristol City in the EFL Championship

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
