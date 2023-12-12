Blackburn vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Bristol City player
Samuel Bell, 21-year-old forward and international with the England Under-20 Team. In this course he has managed to score four goals so far in the 2023-24 season. Although the young footballer has not scored for almost three months. His last goal was on September 30 against Stoke City
Watch out for this Blackburn player
Sammie Szmodics is the EFL Championship's top scorer with 14 goals and two assists. The 28-year-old Irish midfielder will also face his former team since he was on loan at Bristol City. He has scored seven goals in his last six games and has scored in five of the last six games he has played.
News - Bristol City
They have three games in a row without achieving victory and have only won one of their last five games. In their last game they added a point at home against Huddersfield Town after drawing 1-1. They are 14th in the EFL Championship with 26 points, four away from the Playoffs and seven above relegation.
News - Blackburn
They have just lost 0-2 at home against Leeds United and have had two consecutive defeats. They are currently in the middle of the EFL Championship table, 11th with 28 points, just two points away from the Playoffs and nine ahead of the relegation places.
Background
The balance in the confrontations between these two teams is favorable for Bristol City, which has won the duel on 21 occasions. Blackburn has won 16 times, while 14 duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on January 21 in a match that ended in a 1-1 tie.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Ewood Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1890 and has a capacity for 31,367 spectators.
Match preview
Blackburn and Bristol City will meet this Tuesday, December 12 in the match corresponding to matchday 21 of the EFL Championship
