Napoli vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Uefa

Update Live Commentary
9:33 AM4 hours ago

How and where to watch the Napoli vs Braga match live?

If you want to watch the game Napoli vs Braga live on TV, your options is: CBS Sports Golazo

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:28 AM4 hours ago

What time is Napoli vs Braga match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Braga of 12th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: Star+

Bolivia 4 pm: Star+

Brazil 5 pm: HBO Max

Chile 4 pm: Star+

Colombia 3 pm: Star+

Ecuador 3  pm: Star+

USA 4 pm ET: ViX, CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 3 pm: HBO Max

Paraguay 3 pm: Star+

Peru 3 pm: Star+

Uruguay 5 pm: Star+

Venezuela 4 pm: Star+

9:23 AM4 hours ago

Speak, Artur Jorge!

"Our determination is to win here and qualify for the last 16 of the Champions Lage. We know we're up against a difficult opponent, with great players and a very experienced and competent coach, but our aim is to continue making history. SC Braga means a lot to us and we will fight to the limit to add more golden pages to the Club's history.

It's essential to believe in our expectations and our goals. We know we're at a disadvantage, due to Napoli's consistency, but we want to secure the seven points.

It won't be any different from the usual, and it won't take away from the team's personality. We know how capable we are, it's important to control the different moments of the match. However, we know that there will be phases when we have to suffer.

We're only changing one piece, because the collective dynamics won't change. We have important players ready to make up for the various absences. It will be the perfect time for the players who come in to show their worth."

9:18 AM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for Braga

Matheus; Victor Gómez﻿, Serdar Saatçı, José Fonte, Cristian Borja; Vítor Carvalho, João Moutinho, Zalazar; Bruma, Ricardo Horta, Banza.
9:13 AM4 hours ago
9:08 AM4 hours ago

Speak, Walter Mazzarri!

"I've told the boys that there are no calculations to be made about the final result. We don't have to think about anything other than winning and, above all, conceding very little. They're very skilled on the counter-attack, so we'll have to be equally good at being compact and leaving nothing to their attacking players.

In terms of performance, we've collected clear growth data. Napoli have shown that they know how to play soccer and they still clearly have that characteristic. What's missing is the same balance they had last season between the attacking and defensive phases.

There have been clear and gradual improvements since I've been here and tomorrow I'd love it if, in addition to qualifying, we could show that we're solid. We're more compact, we're growing in terms of performance, but now we need to win and give an important signal for our evolution 

What I'm asking for and what I'd like first of all is to be able to implement it, because we're proposing a lot of actions and at the moment we're exploiting very few opportunities compared to what we produce.

When I arrived, I was very encouraged by the idea of playing with a defender. Now I see that you're all asking me about the three-man defense. I want to continue along the path that this team has taken and now there's Natan on the left wing.  He's a boy who in Brazil was already used to this type of formation, he's growing up, he's also capable of setting things up and I'm asking him to push on because he also has this type of characteristic. But beyond the formation, I want a compact team, and that's regardless of who takes the field. It's not a question of defense, but of departments that can be solid and balanced.

It's always the team with the best defense that wins championships. Having a solid defensive phase gives the team greater security, because then there's quality in attack and more peace of mind to be able to attack with brilliance and serenity. We're working towards that and it's the tactical goal we've set ourselves to achieve as soon as possible.

It's not always possible to score with the ball, and that's also shown by the big teams who often find the net from a long way out. One example is what happened to us against Inter. We had dominance and chances in the first half, then they scored on their first shot from outside the box. I've certainly noticed that the team at the moment needs a psychological turnaround to feel strong and confident again. In recent games we've suffered a psychological reaction every time we've gone behind. That's why I say it's essential to overcome the turnaround and be compact.

We mustn't make mistakes, we have to be solid at the moment because then, if the first positive results come, the team will be able to calmly demonstrate its worth."

9:03 AM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for Napoli

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Juan Jesus; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
8:58 AM5 hours ago
8:53 AM5 hours ago

Arsenalistas

Braga are just behind in third place with four points. With a 26% record, the Arsenalistas have three defeats, one win and one draw in the competition.
8:48 AM5 hours ago

Gli Azzurri

Napoli have lost just three of their last 17 games in the Champions League group stage, with 10 wins and four draws. In the current campaign, they have stumbled twice, but have also won twice and drawn once, giving them a 46% record. The Gli Azzurri are second in Group C on seven points.
8:43 AM5 hours ago

Diego Armando Maradona

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, formerly known as the Stadio San Paolo, is the venerable soccer ground located in Naples, Italy, which embraces the rich and passionate history of Napoli, one of the country's most iconic clubs.

Opened in 1959, the stadium was renamed in honor of Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona in December 2020. One of the greatest footballers of all time, he played for Napoli from 1984 to 1991. Maradona helped Napoli win two Serie A titles, an Italian Cup, Italian Super Cup and a UEFA Cup
With a capacity of around 60,240, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona stands out as one of Italy's largest stadiums. Located in the Fuorigrotta district, the stadium is a landmark in the city and embodies Naples' vibrant soccer culture.

The structure of the stadium has undergone several renovations over the years to provide a modern experience for fans. During Napoli's home games, the stadium transforms into a sea of blue and white, the club's colors, with the fans creating an electrifying and engaging atmosphere.

As well as historic triumphs, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has also hosted significant events, including matches for the Italian national team and international sporting events.

The relationship between the stadium, the club and the city is evident, with the passion of the Neapolitan fans reflected not only in the results on the pitch, but in the contagious energy that permeates the atmosphere. A visit to the stadium offers not only a sporting experience, but also an immersion in the culture and devotion that characterize soccer in Naples.

8:38 AM5 hours ago

Eye on the game

Napoli vs Braga live this Wednesday (12), at the Diego Armando Maradona at 3 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
8:33 AM5 hours ago

