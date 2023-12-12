Napoli vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Napoli vs Braga match live?
What time is Napoli vs Braga match for Champions League?
Argentina 5 pm: Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: Star+
Brazil 5 pm: HBO Max
Chile 4 pm: Star+
Colombia 3 pm: Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: Star+
USA 4 pm ET: ViX, CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 3 pm: HBO Max
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 3 pm: Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: Star+
Speak, Artur Jorge!
It's essential to believe in our expectations and our goals. We know we're at a disadvantage, due to Napoli's consistency, but we want to secure the seven points.
It won't be any different from the usual, and it won't take away from the team's personality. We know how capable we are, it's important to control the different moments of the match. However, we know that there will be phases when we have to suffer.
We're only changing one piece, because the collective dynamics won't change. We have important players ready to make up for the various absences. It will be the perfect time for the players who come in to show their worth."
Probable lineup for Braga
Speak, Walter Mazzarri!
In terms of performance, we've collected clear growth data. Napoli have shown that they know how to play soccer and they still clearly have that characteristic. What's missing is the same balance they had last season between the attacking and defensive phases.
There have been clear and gradual improvements since I've been here and tomorrow I'd love it if, in addition to qualifying, we could show that we're solid. We're more compact, we're growing in terms of performance, but now we need to win and give an important signal for our evolution
What I'm asking for and what I'd like first of all is to be able to implement it, because we're proposing a lot of actions and at the moment we're exploiting very few opportunities compared to what we produce.
When I arrived, I was very encouraged by the idea of playing with a defender. Now I see that you're all asking me about the three-man defense. I want to continue along the path that this team has taken and now there's Natan on the left wing. He's a boy who in Brazil was already used to this type of formation, he's growing up, he's also capable of setting things up and I'm asking him to push on because he also has this type of characteristic. But beyond the formation, I want a compact team, and that's regardless of who takes the field. It's not a question of defense, but of departments that can be solid and balanced.
It's always the team with the best defense that wins championships. Having a solid defensive phase gives the team greater security, because then there's quality in attack and more peace of mind to be able to attack with brilliance and serenity. We're working towards that and it's the tactical goal we've set ourselves to achieve as soon as possible.
It's not always possible to score with the ball, and that's also shown by the big teams who often find the net from a long way out. One example is what happened to us against Inter. We had dominance and chances in the first half, then they scored on their first shot from outside the box. I've certainly noticed that the team at the moment needs a psychological turnaround to feel strong and confident again. In recent games we've suffered a psychological reaction every time we've gone behind. That's why I say it's essential to overcome the turnaround and be compact.
We mustn't make mistakes, we have to be solid at the moment because then, if the first positive results come, the team will be able to calmly demonstrate its worth."
Probable lineup for Napoli
Arsenalistas
Gli Azzurri
Diego Armando Maradona
Opened in 1959, the stadium was renamed in honor of Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona in December 2020. One of the greatest footballers of all time, he played for Napoli from 1984 to 1991. Maradona helped Napoli win two Serie A titles, an Italian Cup, Italian Super Cup and a UEFA Cup
With a capacity of around 60,240, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona stands out as one of Italy's largest stadiums. Located in the Fuorigrotta district, the stadium is a landmark in the city and embodies Naples' vibrant soccer culture.
The structure of the stadium has undergone several renovations over the years to provide a modern experience for fans. During Napoli's home games, the stadium transforms into a sea of blue and white, the club's colors, with the fans creating an electrifying and engaging atmosphere.
As well as historic triumphs, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has also hosted significant events, including matches for the Italian national team and international sporting events.
The relationship between the stadium, the club and the city is evident, with the passion of the Neapolitan fans reflected not only in the results on the pitch, but in the contagious energy that permeates the atmosphere. A visit to the stadium offers not only a sporting experience, but also an immersion in the culture and devotion that characterize soccer in Naples.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Paramount+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!