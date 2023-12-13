Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
WatchBoston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
CAVS!
CAV NUMBERS!
The Cleveland basketball team's performance this season is marked by several statistical indicators. In terms of points per game, the team ranks 22nd in the rankings. position, recording an average of 111 points. In rebounds per game, Cleveland is second to none. in 12º place, with an average of 44.6. Efficiency in throwing is important. This is notable, placing 8th in the rankings. place in field goal percentage, with 47.9%. Now In free throws, the team is ready. on 18ª position, converting 77.6%. In three-point shooting, Cleveland ranks 23rd in scoring. place, with a success rate of 34.8%. The average number of assists per game places the team in 20th place. place, with 25.4. In terms of turnovers, Cleveland is the best. on 21ª position, with 14 per game, while the assist/turnover ratio is at 20ª, with 1.8. As for blocks and steals, the team is improving. in 16º and 9º places, respectively, with 5 blocks and 8 steals per game.
CAVS LEADERS!
In the current season, Donovan Mitchell leads the Utah Jazz in scoring, with an average of 27.6 points per game, followed by Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert. Evan Mobley stands out in rebounds, leading the team with an average of 10.5 per game, while Darius Garland leads the way in assists, contributing 6.1 per game. Donovan Mitchell stands out in steals, averaging 1.9 per game, and Evan Mobley leads in blocks, averaging 1.7 per game. As for shooting efficiency, Tristan Thompson leads the way with an impressive 68.0% success rate, followed by Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. These leaders play crucial roles in the Utah Jazz's performance, impacting multiple facets of the game.
CELTICS NUMBERS!
The Boston basketball team's performance encompasses several statistics this season. In terms of points per game, Boston stands out, occupying 7th place, with an average of 117 points. In rebounds per game, the team is in 3rd place, recording 46.9. In shooting efficiency, Boston ranks 11th, with a success percentage of 47.6%. When shooting free throws, the team is in 10th place, with 79.2%. As for three-point shots, Boston is in 15th place, with a success rate of 36.4%. The average number of assists per game places the team in 24th place, with 24.9. Regarding turnovers, Boston is in 13th place, with 13.1 per game, while the assist/turnover ratio is 13th, with 1.9. Average blocks and steals place Boston in 8th and 25th place, respectively, with 5.8 blocks and 6.6 steals per game.
CELTICS LEADERS!
In the current season, Jayson Tatum leads the Boston Celtics in points scored, contributing an impressive average of 27.5 points per game. Jaylen Brown remains the team's second leading scorer, recording an average of 22.0 points. In rebound statistics, Tatum also leads, averaging 8.7 per game. Derrick White takes the lead in assists, with an average of 5.2 per game, while Jaylen Brown stands out in steals, registering 1.2 per game. Kristaps Porzingis is He is the leader in blocks, with an average of 1.6 per game. As for the In terms of shooting efficiency, Luke Kornet stands out with an impressive success rate of 77.5%. These statistical leaders play essential roles in the season, influencing the team’s overall performance in different aspects of the game.
HOW DO CAVS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Central Conference, the Milwaukee team leads with 15 wins and 7 losses, maintaining a strong success percentage of 68.2%. The Indiana team is ready. is in second place, with 12 wins and 8 losses, followed closely by Cleveland, which has a record of 13 wins and 9 losses, both 2 games away from the leader. Chicago is here is in fourth place, with 9 wins and 14 losses, while Detroit is in fourth place. They are in last place, with just 2 wins and 20 losses. The difference between Milwaukee and Indiana is; 2 games, and Chicago is ready. 6.5 games away from the top. Detroit faces a challenging situation, with a 13-game deficit in relation to the leader.
HOW DO CELTICS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Eastern Conference, the Boston team leads with an impressive record of 16 wins and 5 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of .762. Philadelphia follows closely, with 14 wins and 7 losses, remaining 2 games away. New York and Brooklyn are tied, both with 12 wins and 9 losses, occupying third place, 4 games behind Boston. Toronto is in fifth place, with 9 wins and 13 losses, 7.5 games behind the leader. Competition in the Eastern Conference promises to be fierce, with teams looking to improve their positions in the table. Teams' performance will continue to improve. This will be crucial to define the positions in the playoffs.
The game will be played at TD Garden
The Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be played at TD Garden, with a capacity of 19.600 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.