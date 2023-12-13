RB Leipzig vs Young Boys LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here RB Leipzig vs Young Boys Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter RB Leipzig vs Young Boys match.
What time is RB Leipzig vs Young Boys match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game RB Leipzig vs Young Boys of 13th December in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 13, 2023
|
13:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
December 13, 2023
|
15:45
|
Bolivia
|
December 13, 2023
|
12:45
|
Brazil
|
December 13, 2023
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
December 13, 2023
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
December 13, 2023
|
12:45
|
Ecuador
|
December 13, 2023
|
12:45
|
Spain
|
December 13, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
December 13, 2023
|
11:45
|
Peru
|
December 13, 2023
|
15:45
Watch out for this RB Leipzig player:
For this match, the player to watch will be RB Leipzig's iconic center forward Loïs Openda. The Belgian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Loïs Openda knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for RB Leipzig.
RB Leipzig's final line-up:
J. Blaswich; D. Raum, C. Lukeba, L. Klostermann, M. Simakan, A. Haidara; X. Simons, X. Schlager, N. Seiwad, E. Forsberg; L. Openda.
Watch out for this Young Boys player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Young Boys' iconic center forward Elia Meschack. The Congolese attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Elia Meschack knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Young Boys.
MESCHACK ELIA CHIPS OVER MAN CITY'S EDERSON TO LEVEL IT FOR YOUNG BOYS 🇨🇩🤤#UCL pic.twitter.com/gtcA11Qurf— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2023
Young Boys' final line-up:
A. Racioppi; L. Blum, M. Camara, L. Benito, U. Garcia; D. Males, F. Ugrinic, C. Niasse, J. Monteiro; E. Meshlack, J. Nsame.
Background:
Young Boys and Salzburg only met once and that was in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 on matchday 1 where Leipzig thrashed the Swiss side away by a final score of 1-3. The goals came from Simakan, Schlager and Sesko for RB Leipzig, Elia scored for Young Boys.
About the Stadium
The Red Bull Arena is a soccer stadium located in Leipzig, Germany. It is named after the sponsorship of Red Bull, the Austrian energy drink company that acquired the local soccer club, RB Leipzig, and renovated the stadium. The stadium was originally opened in 1956 under the name Zentralstadion. However, in 2010, after Red Bull bought the club and made major renovations, the stadium was renamed Red Bull Arena. Today, it can accommodate more than 42,000 spectators during soccer events. The Red Bull Arena is the main home of RB Leipzig, a club that has experienced a rapid rise in the German and European leagues since its acquisition by Red Bull. The team plays its Bundesliga matches and European competitions at this stadium.
To seal qualification
On the other hand, Young Boys have the obligation to win to ensure that Red Star Belgrade does not take away their place in the UEFA Europa League playoffs. At the moment, Young Boys are in third place in their group with 4 points after 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, so a draw or a win assures them European competition.
Closing quietly
After a good group stage, RB Leipzig's team comes to this match with the comfort of being able to close their last UEFA Champions League group stage match with the pass to the round of 16 already assured, also, no matter what the result is a fact that they will not lose the second place since Manchester City's unbeaten Manchester City secured the overall leadership of their team, so the only thing left is to close quietly.
The road to glory begins
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The RB Leipzig vs Young Boys match will be played at RB Arena, in Leipzig, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: RB Leipzig vs Young Boys!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.