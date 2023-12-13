Celtic vs Feyenoord LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Celtic vs Feyenoord match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Celtic vs Feyenoord of 13th December in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 13, 2023
|
15:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
December 13, 2023
|
18:00
|
Bolivia
|
December 13, 2023
|
15:00
|
Brazil
|
December 13, 2023
|
18:00
|
Chile
|
December 13, 2023
|
18:00
|
Colombia
|
December 13, 2023
|
15:00
|
Ecuador
|
December 13, 2023
|
15:00
|
Spain
|
December 13, 2023
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
December 13, 2023
|
14:00
|
Peru
|
December 13, 2023
|
18:00
Watch out for this Feyenoord player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Feyenoord's iconic striker Santi Gimenez. The Mexican striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Santi Gimenez knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Feyenoord.
Feyenoord's final lineup:
J. Bijlow; Q. Hartman, D. Hancko, G. Trauner, L. Geertruida; Q. Maduro, M. Wieffer, I. Paixao, A. Jahanbakhsh; C. Stengs; S. Gimenez.
Watch out for this Celtic player:
For this match, the player to watch for the 90 minutes will be South Korean winger Yang Hyun-jun. The Celtic player has been characterized by being fundamental in the tactical scheme of the team and a dangerous option on the right side of the field as his great ability to dribble defenders makes him versatile and able to break the rival lines.
Last Celtic line-up:
J. Hart; A. Johnston, C. Carter-Vickers, L. Scales, G. Taylor; M. O'Riley, C. McGregor, O. Holm; Yang Hyun-Jun, K. Furuhashi, L. Palma.
Background:
Celtic and Feyenoord have only met on two occasions, thefirst in the 1969/1970 season in the European Cup final where Feyenoord prevailed 2-1 over Celtic. The second occasion came a long time after that great final, it was on matchday 1 of the Champions League group stage in the 2023/2024 season where Feyenoord beat Celtic 2-0.
About the Stadium
Celtic Park is a soccer stadium located in Glasgow, Scotland, and is home to Celtic Football Club. Celtic Park is known for its large capacity. Although the number has varied over the course of renovations, the current capacity is around 60,000, making it the largest soccer stadium in Scotland. On the grounds of Celtic Park, there is a memorial to Jock Stein, who was an outstanding Celtic player and manager. Stein guided the team to European Cup victory in 1967, becoming the first British team to achieve such a feat.
See you next time Celtic
On the other hand, Celtic could not do more in this tournament since from the beginning the Scottish team was defeated in this group stage of the UEFA Champions League, however, in a complicated group it was expected that they could at least fight for the ticket to the Europa League, which they already lost by points. Now, the only thing left for Celtic is to win their last home game of the competition, since they have not won a single match, and think about returning with their hopes recharged for the next edition of the Champions League.
No one takes them out of Europe anymore
The Dutch champions tried their best to fight for a ticket to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, but Feyenoord gave up in their final attempts and ended up missing out on a place in the next round when they lost at home to Atletico Madrid. Now, with Celtic mathematically eliminated and no longer in contention for a Europa League berth, Feyenoord must close the group stage with a win to bid farewell to the elite club competition in a good way.
The road to glory continues
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings them one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Celtic vs Feyenoord match will be played at Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
