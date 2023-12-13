Coventry City vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Coventry City vs Southampton match live?
What time is Coventry City vs Southampton match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 4:45 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 3:45 pm: No transmission
Brazil 4:45 pm: No transmission
Chile 3:45 pm: No transmission
Colombia 2:45 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 2:45 pm: No transmission
USA 2:45 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 2:45 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 3:45 pm: No transmission
Peru 2:45 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 4:45 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 3:45 pm: No transmission
Speak, Russell Martin!
A point here is positive, but the way it's going, it's a real disappointment."
Speak, Mark Robins!
Classification
Saints
With three wins and two draws in recent matches, the Saints have demonstrated their ability to secure positive results and remain unbeaten in challenging encounters. This performance has contributed to their 38 points so far.
Although Southampton are 11 points behind the leaders on 49 points, they are well placed to compete competitively for the rest of the season.
Sky Blues
Ricoh Arena
The stadium is a multifunctional facility that can be adapted to accommodate a variety of events. The pitch can be covered to allow the stadium to be used for concerts, shows and other indoor events. The stadium also has a hotel, a convention center and a casino.
The Ricoh Arena has hosted several major events, including matches at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and the 2012 Olympic Games.
