Coventry City vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Southampton

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Coventry City vs Southampton match live?

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Coventry City vs Southampton match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Coventry City vs Southampton of 13th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:45 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 3:45 pm: No transmission

Brazil 4:45 pm: No transmission

Chile 3:45 pm: No transmission

Colombia 2:45 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 2:45   pm: No transmission

USA 2:45 pm ET: No transmission

Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 2:45 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 3:45 pm: No transmission

Peru 2:45 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 4:45 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 3:45 pm: No transmission

12:50 AMan hour ago

Speak, Russell Martin!

"I wanted nine points from the three games this week, especially when the teams above us keep winning. I've also seen things I'm proud of and enjoyed, but we can't afford too many slip-ups. If we win the next two games, of course, I'll be happy.

A point here is positive, but the way it's going, it's a real disappointment."

12:45 AMan hour ago

Speak, Mark Robins!

"Brad Collins was really impeccable and played the ball really well when he needed to, gave it away once or twice, but understandably that's what happens, but I thought both defenders were good and I thought both defenders did really well. I think he [Callum O'Hare] has been incredible, because I mean, looking at Boxing Day last year and seeing him was heartbreaking after the injury and then seeing him accept the injury and then come through it. The journey he's been on this year has been very difficult and lonely and we've given him space. We've given him some time so he's worked very hard in between, but he deserved a bit of time off. He's been on vacation a few times, where he just recharged his batteries and got ready again for the next phase of training. The way he carries himself is really infectious and effervescent and he really deserves that. As a group, it's about bringing them together. It will unite them and bring everything together and help them progress. Callum kind of typifies the spirit of Coventry City and the way we want to go about the job and he's been a link between the midfield and the striker since he arrived here, but tonight was excellent. He deserves everything and all the plaudits he'll get".
12:40 AMan hour ago

Classification

12:35 AMan hour ago

Saints

Southampton is showing a robust performance, occupying a prominent position in the table. They are currently in fourth place, indicating a solid consistency in their performances throughout the competition.

With three wins and two draws in recent matches, the Saints have demonstrated their ability to secure positive results and remain unbeaten in challenging encounters. This performance has contributed to their 38 points so far.

Although Southampton are 11 points behind the leaders on 49 points, they are well placed to compete competitively for the rest of the season.

12:30 AMan hour ago

Sky Blues

Coventry City are putting in a solid performance, occupying 15th place in the league table. With a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games. So far, the Sky Blues have collected 25 points. This puts the team in a mid-table position.
12:25 AMan hour ago

Ricoh Arena

The Ricoh Arena, formerly known as the Wasps' Nest, is a stadium located in Coventry, England. It is home to Coventry City Football Club, Wasps Rugby Football Club and the Coventry Blaze ice hockey team. The stadium opened in 2005 and has a capacity of 32,609.

The stadium is a multifunctional facility that can be adapted to accommodate a variety of events. The pitch can be covered to allow the stadium to be used for concerts, shows and other indoor events. The stadium also has a hotel, a convention center and a casino.

The Ricoh Arena has hosted several major events, including matches at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and the 2012 Olympic Games.

12:20 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Coventry City vs Southampton live this Wednesday (13), at the Ricoh Arena at 2:45 pm ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 21th round of the competition.
12:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Coventry City vs Southampton Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo