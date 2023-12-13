Cardiff City vs Birmingham City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Cardiff City vs Birmingham City?
If you want to watch Cardiff City vs Birmingham City live, it will not be available on television.
What time is Cardiff City vs Birmingham City in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 3:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this Birmingham City player
Fulham's Jay Stansfield is currently on loan at Birmingham. The 21-year-old attacker, who is on international duty with England U-21, has five goals and one assist to his name. He has not scored for more than a month, having last scored on November 4 against Ipswich Town.
Watch out for this Cardiff City player
Ike Ugbo has been one of the reinforcements of this team this season. He is owned by Troyes, but is playing for this team on loan. The 25-year-old Canadian striker has four goals and one assist this season, despite not starting most of the matches. His last goal was last November 25 against Preston.
News - Birmingham City
They have now gone three games without a win in a row and have won only one of their last nine matches. In their most recent match they lost 2-0 against Coventry City after a brace from O'Hare. They are 17th in the EFL Championship with 23 points, four points clear of the relegation places.
News - Cardiff City
They have just won an important victory at home against Millwall thanks to Goutas' goal in the final stretch. A win that allows them to get closer to the Playoff positions, as they are currently seventh with 30 points, the same as Sunderland, who are in the Playoff positions for promotion.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Cardiff City, who have won 32 times, 27 times Birmingham City have won, while 18 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in August 2023 in the Carabao Cup in which Cardiff City won. Cardiff have emerged victorious on the last three occasions they have met the Birmingham side.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium. The stadium was inaugurated in July 2009 and has a capacity for 33280 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cardiff City and Birmingham City will meet on Wednesday, December 13 in the 21st round of the EFL Championship.
