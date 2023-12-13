Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live?
What time is Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk match for Champions League?
Argentina 5 pm: Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: Star+
Brazil 5 pm: HBO Max
Chile 4 pm: Star+
Colombia 3 pm: Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: Star+
USA 3 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 3 pm: HBO Max
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 3 pm: Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: Star+
Speak, Marino Pushych!
Probable lineup for Shakhtar Donetsk
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!
It depends on what we do. Our preparation is aimed at winning the game. No fan will be satisfied with a draw against Shaktar, and neither will I. We'll work to win, but if we don't, we'll win. We're going to work hard to win, but if it's our fault and the opponent's fault that we get a draw, we'll be satisfied.
It's going to come down to the wire, but it's possible, it depends on the medical department. But if they play, they'll never be starters, they'll come on as the game goes on.
It's a final. On Monday we'll have another final for the championship (against Sporting), because at this club we always live for the finals. We're used to this kind of pressure, I think it's good pressure. We know the importance of the game, but the most important thing is always the daily work and that's where our motivation comes from. We work with ambition, last year we were in a good position against Atlético de Madrid and we ended up losing with a few minutes to go. We can't guess what the opponent will do. Shakhtar are different from the teams we've faced in domestic competitions. If we're competent, I'm convinced things will go well.
He's changed very little, he's used a few different players. They play a classic 4-3-3, the midfield is more or less the same. Collectively, they're more solid. Defensively, they've acquired qualities and conceded fewer goals. They have people in the final third who can decide the game. That's what they did in the Champions League when they beat Barcelona.
We have a lot of that desire. Over the seasons, we've reached four eighth and two quarter-finals I'm not a financial manager. I'm here to win titles. In a competition like this, it's essential for a Portuguese team to go as far as possible. My job, and that of the players, is to do my utmost so that the titles can give the club a financial return. Portuguese clubs are struggling, and it's not just Porto".
Probable lineup for Porto
Classification
Miners
The Miners showed their competitive ability by winning important matches, such as against Barcelona, throughout the group stage.
Despite being in third place, Shakhtar found themselves in a competitive position, with the same number of points as second-placed Porto. However, the goal difference tie-breaker put Porto ahead in the group H standings, but everything could change in the event of a win.
Dragons
The 60% record highlights the Dragons' consistency in a group that is competitive, in a way.
Estádio do Dragão
The capacity for around 50,033 spectators makes the Estádio do Dragão one of the largest in Portugal. Its steep layout provides exceptional visibility for all fans, creating an intense and immersive atmosphere during matches.
The name "Estádio do Dragão" is a tribute to Porto's symbol and mascot, the dragon, which is also represented in the imposing golden dragon that adorns the entrance to the stadium. This symbolic connection between the club and the stadium strengthens the emotional bond between the fans and the home of their team.
Over the years, the Estádio do Dragão has witnessed a number of Porto's notable achievements, including victories in national and international competitions.
In addition to soccer matches, the Estádio do Dragão hosts multifunctional events such as concerts and other sporting activities. Its versatility makes it an important entertainment center in the region.
