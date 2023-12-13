Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
How and where to watch the Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk of 13th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: Star+

Bolivia 4 pm: Star+

Brazil 5 pm: HBO Max

Chile 4 pm: Star+

Colombia 3 pm: Star+

Ecuador 3  pm: Star+

USA 3 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 3 pm: HBO Max

Paraguay 3 pm: Star+

Peru 3 pm: Star+

Uruguay 5 pm: Star+

Venezuela 4 pm: Star+

Speak, Marino Pushych!

"They've both changed, but we've changed a lot in the last two months, and they've grown in the way they play. They played very well away against Barcelona. It's a very interesting clash between two teams, in a game that's like a final. We've achieved our main objective, which was to stay in Europe, but we're very ambitious and want to achieve even more. Porto are a very stable team, difficult to beat and very organized. It's not going to be easy, either for us or for them. I think it's going to be difficult for both teams. Maybe we'll do something different. We'll try to be ourselves, but without being naive. Not everyone is 100% fit. We can change something. Konoplia isn't there and some players had some problems after the last game. It's difficult to prepare. We'll see. I have one more day to decide. These kinds of games require 100% concentration to get a good result. As I said, we've changed a lot of things in recent months and the team has reacted very well, I'm very pleased. The strength is the team, the team makes the individuals, not the other way around, we attack together and defend together. That's our main strength. I hope they show pride, courage and play to win We're a professional and very ambitious team. We want more and we're going to play to qualify. I hope to see that ambition on the pitch.
Probable lineup for Shakhtar Donetsk

Riznyk; Gocholeishvili, Bondar, Matviyenko, Azarov; Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Zubkov, Sikan, Newerton.
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!

"They lost in Barcelona (2-1), but with a very positive performance. They beat Antwerp, lost against us and beat Barcelona. With this new coach (Srna), they've acquired some consistency and solidity as a team, but the base of the players is the same. It's true that the country (Ukraine) has had a very difficult time. I was sent an article from the Financial Times about the importance of this game for Shakhtar and for Ukraine. Apart from Shakhtar's quality, given the surroundings and the context around the team, it's not going to be an easy game. It won't be easy in every sense. May the best team win, which I want to be us. In terms of our ability, we have to earn our place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Not just because of the group stage, but because of our history, for a club that isn't located in one of the strongest financial countries.

It depends on what we do. Our preparation is aimed at winning the game. No fan will be satisfied with a draw against Shaktar, and neither will I. We'll work to win, but if we don't, we'll win. We're going to work hard to win, but if it's our fault and the opponent's fault that we get a draw, we'll be satisfied.

It's going to come down to the wire, but it's possible, it depends on the medical department. But if they play, they'll never be starters, they'll come on as the game goes on.

It's a final. On Monday we'll have another final for the championship (against Sporting), because at this club we always live for the finals. We're used to this kind of pressure, I think it's good pressure. We know the importance of the game, but the most important thing is always the daily work and that's where our motivation comes from. We work with ambition, last year we were in a good position against Atlético de Madrid and we ended up losing with a few minutes to go. We can't guess what the opponent will do. Shakhtar are different from the teams we've faced in domestic competitions. If we're competent, I'm convinced things will go well.

He's changed very little, he's used a few different players. They play a classic 4-3-3, the midfield is more or less the same. Collectively, they're more solid. Defensively, they've acquired qualities and conceded fewer goals. They have people in the final third who can decide the game. That's what they did in the Champions League when they beat Barcelona.

We have a lot of that desire. Over the seasons, we've reached four eighth and two quarter-finals I'm not a financial manager. I'm here to win titles. In a competition like this, it's essential for a Portuguese team to go as far as possible. My job, and that of the players, is to do my utmost so that the titles can give the club a financial return. Portuguese clubs are struggling, and it's not just Porto".

Probable lineup for Porto

Diogo Costa; Jorge Sánchez, Pepe, David Carmo, Zaidu; Alan Varela, Eustáquio, Pepê, Galeno; Evanilson, Taremi.
Classification

Miners

Shakhtar Donetsk performed remarkably well, coming third in Group H. The club amassed a total of nine points, the result of three wins and two defeats, boasting a 60% success rate.

The Miners showed their competitive ability by winning important matches, such as against Barcelona, throughout the group stage. 

Despite being in third place, Shakhtar found themselves in a competitive position, with the same number of points as second-placed Porto. However, the goal difference tie-breaker put Porto ahead in the group H standings, but everything could change in the event of a win.

Dragons

In the group stage of the competition, Porto are second in group H. Over the course of the matches, the team has accumulated nine points, the result of three wins and two defeats.

The 60% record highlights the Dragons' consistency in a group that is competitive, in a way.

Estádio do Dragão

The Estádio do Dragão, located in the vibrant city of Porto, is an architectural and sporting landmark that embodies the greatness of FC Porto. Designed by renowned architect Manuel Salgado, the stadium was inaugurated in 2003, replacing the old Estádio das Antas. Its modern and innovative architecture stands out for its curved lines and steel and glass façade, giving it an imposing presence.

The capacity for around 50,033 spectators makes the Estádio do Dragão one of the largest in Portugal. Its steep layout provides exceptional visibility for all fans, creating an intense and immersive atmosphere during matches.

The name "Estádio do Dragão" is a tribute to Porto's symbol and mascot, the dragon, which is also represented in the imposing golden dragon that adorns the entrance to the stadium. This symbolic connection between the club and the stadium strengthens the emotional bond between the fans and the home of their team.

Over the years, the Estádio do Dragão has witnessed a number of Porto's notable achievements, including victories in national and international competitions. 

In addition to soccer matches, the Estádio do Dragão hosts multifunctional events such as concerts and other sporting activities. Its versatility makes it an important entertainment center in the region.

Eye on the game

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk live this Wednesday (13), at the Estádio do Dragão at 3 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League Match: Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
