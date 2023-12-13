Newcastle vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Newcastle vs Milan can be tuned in from HBO MAX live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Milan
Olivier Giroud, striker. One of the most experienced players of the team, this player is always ready to contribute what he has, currently in Serie A he has in 11 games 8 goals, now more than ever the team will need his goals to qualify, his ability in the area is his main specialty, so the defenders will have to be very attentive to this player.
Watch out for this Newcastle player
Alexander Isak, striker. With 24 years old he is being a fundamental part of Newcastle's project, currently in Premier League he has 7 goals in 12 games, for the last day of Champions League the team must get the three points to have a chance to advance, so a great performance is expected from this player, since the continuity of the team in European competitions is at stake.
🇸🇪👌 pic.twitter.com/UxiOyqI4sn— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 7, 2023
Latest Milan lineup
Maigan, Calabria, Thais, Tomori, Hernandez, Reijnders, Adili, Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic.
Latest Newcaslte lineup
Pope, Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Trippier, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Miley, Gordon, Isak, Almiron.
Face to face
The only previous match between Newcastle and Milan is precisely this season, the result of this match was a nil-nil, now they play their continuity in the last matchday, the pass to the next round is at stake and if not, the Europa League will be waiting for them, but one of the two needs to get the victory at any cost.
Arbitration quartet
Central: Danny Makkelie. Assistants: Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries. Fourth Official: Allard Lindhout.
Milan clinging to stay in Europe
AC Milan is becoming again the competitive team in Italy, the most recent project is leading it to success, although Serie A has lost prominence in the world, last season it scored 70 points, enough to stay in fourth position, for this season it had an important challenge and that is to compete in the closest group of the Champions League, Milan in Serie A is moving away from the leader, Milan is in third place and aware that there is still a long season to play, but where it does not have time is in the Champions League, Milan is last in the group with 5 points and only has to go for the victory and a defeat of PSG, if the result of the other game is not achieved, Milan could go to the Europa League, but it has to leave everything in the last match of the group stage.
Newcastle in the most important game of the season
Last season Newcastle exceeded the expectations of many, in the Premier League they were placed among the top 4, beating teams like Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, although the new owner has a lot to invest, the team did not make big hires and unlike other teams, Newcastle became a competitive team, with 71 points they were in fourth position, so they managed to enter the Champions League, already qualified, It was one of the most competitive groups of the season and although there was no great favorite, after five rounds, Newcastle still has not secured its qualification, the fifth round had a lot of controversy in the duel against PSG and that put it close to the non-qualification to the elimination phase, now it depends on a negative result of PSG and a victory against Milan, that is why it is expected to have a great game.
Crucial duel in group F
Since the Champions League group stage draw, Group F was defined as the group of death, as it brought together PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle and Milan, four very competitive teams coming from a great season, after five rounds only Dortmund has its place for the next round and that leaves open the possibility for the rest of the teams, the result of one game has consequences for the other game.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Newcastle vs Milan, corresponding to the Champions League 2023. The match will take place at St James' Park at 3:00 PM ET.