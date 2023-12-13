Middlesbrough vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Middlesbrough vs Hull City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Middlesbrough vs Hull City match.
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Hull CityLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Middlesbrough vs Hull City live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
There have been 71 games between the two teams, with Middlesbough winning 31 times, Hull 21 times and 19 draws. In the Championship there have been 54 games, with 25 wins for Middlesbrough, 15 for Hull City and 14 draws. Middlesbrough have met Hull City 35 times at home, with 24 wins, six draws and five defeats. There have been 27 home games in the Championship, with 19 wins, four draws and four defeats.
Probable Hull City
Hull City's probable team for the match is: Allsop, Christie, McLoughlin, Greaves and Coyle; Seri, Morton, Connolly, Twine and Philogene; Delap.
Probable Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough's probable team for the match is: Dieng, Dijksteel, Clarke, Fry and Engel; Barlaser, Howson, Jones, Greendwood and Rogers; Latte Lath.
Injuries
Middlesbrough will be without the injured Leninhan, McNair, Smith, O'Brien, McGree, Hackney and Forss, while Hull will be without Vinagre, Sinik and Jones.
Championship
Hull City are in 10th place with 30 points, level on points with Cardiff, one below Blackburn, two below Preston and three below Sunderland, two above Watford and three above Middlesbrough, who are in 12th place with 27 points, level on points with Norwich, one point above Bristol, two above Coventry and Swansea, and four above Birmingham.
Last Matches: Hull City
Hull City come into the match on the back of one win and two defeats. On Tuesday (28), at home, they won 4-1 against Rotherham, with goals from Morton, Bidace (2) and Twine, while Hall netted. On Saturday (2), at home, the defeat was 2-1 to Watford, with goals from Kayembe and Hoedt, while Twine pulled one back. And on Saturday (9), away from home, the defeat was 2-1 to QPR, with goals from Willock and Chair.
Last Matches: Middlesbrough
Middlesborugh come into the match on the back of one win and two defeats in their last games. On Tuesday (28), at home, they won 4-0 against Preston, with goals from Jones (2), Van den Berg and Bangura. On Saturday (2), the defeat came 3-2 away to Leeds, with goals from Daniel James, Summerville and Piore, while Lath scored twice for Middlesborugh. And on Saturday (9), at home, the defeat was 2-0 to Ipswich Town, with goals from Chaplin and Hutchinson.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Championship match: Middlesbrough vs Hull City Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.