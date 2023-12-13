QPR vs Plymouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here QPR vs Plymouth Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this QPR vs Plymouth EFL Championship match.
What time is the QPR vs Plymouth match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game QPR vs Plymouth of December 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM.
Brazil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 4:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 9:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM.
Peru: 2:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Plymouth Argylelatest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Michael Cooper, Lewis Gibson, Julio Pleguezuelo, Mickel Miller, Joe Edwards, Matt Butcher, Finn Azaz, Adam Randell, Mustapha Bundu, Callum Wright and Morgan Whittaker.
Queens Park Rangers latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Asmir Begovic, Jimmy Dunne, Jake Clark-Salter, Osman Kakay, Sam Field, Jack Colback, Andre Dozzell, Kenneth Paal, Albert Adomah, Ilias Chair and Sinclair Armstrong.
Plymouth Argyle Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key for Plymouth and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against QPR. Player Morgan Whittaker (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Luke Cundle (#28) is another all-important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 24-year-old goalkeeper Michael Cooper (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Plymouth Argyle in the tournament
Plymouth had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 20 of the tournament they have a total of 19 points with 6 games won, 4 draws and 10 lost. They are located in the eighteenth position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Wednesday's game will be very difficult as QPR is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on December 9, 2023, they lost 4-0 against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium and thus achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Queens Park Rangers Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key for QPR and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against West Bromwich Albion. Player Kenneth Paal (#22) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Ilias Chair (#10) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Wednesday.
Queens Park Rangers in the tournament
QPR had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 20 of the tournament they have a total of 19 points with 5 games won, 4 tied and 11 lost. They are located in twenty-second position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Wednesday's game will be very difficult as Plymouth Argyle are a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on December 9, 2023, they won 2-0 against Hull City at the Loftus Road Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Loftus Road Stadium is located in the city of London, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 18,439 spectators. It was inaugurated on October 22, 1904, it is one of the oldest stadiums and is currently the home of the Queens Park Rangers.