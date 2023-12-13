Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Image: Manchester City

1:45 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Red Star Stadium.
1:40 AM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TNT Sports channel.

Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City can be tuned from the live streams of the HBO Max App.

1:35 AM3 hours ago

What time is the Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City match corresponding to Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League?

This is the start time of the Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City match on December 13, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:45 am

Bolivia: 11:45 hours

Brazil: 11:45 am

Chile: 11:45 hours

Colombia: 11:45 hours

Ecuador: 11:45 hours

United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:45 am

Paraguay: 12:45 hours

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:45 am

Japan: 11:45 a.m.

India: 10:45 p.m.

Nigeria: 04:45 hours

South Africa: 05:45 hours

Australia: 05:45 hours

United Kingdom ET: 06:45 hours

1:30 AM3 hours ago

Manchester City Statements

Pep Guardiola spoke to the media prior to this clash: "On Thursday he will return to training. Then we will see how he feels."

  "We don't have time [to look at Belgrade/Serbia]; we can't go to restaurants, listen to music, or dance... maybe in the summer I'll have the chance to come back here!"

“Now I don't know if he will play against Palace. "At the next press conference I will be able to be more precise about his situation."

"Of course I would prefer Kevin to be with us."

"We need it. We have to manage the situation with the players we have.”

"I have said it on several occasions, last season we were able to have stable positions with certain players, now we cover them with the players we have."

“The word is not to lose something, but to change something, and for this you need time to adapt. "But so far I have the feeling that the season is good, we haven't given up too much."

“We have standards, we lose one game out of every six or seven and it is a big disaster. We tied others but they played very well.”

"I fell in love with my City team for many years, and I still love it!"

"We analyze the rivals, what we have to do to win the game. We are going to rotate some players."

"We have three days, five or six hours of travel, three days, three days, semi-finals, three days and a possible final. I am very happy to be able to play tomorrow against some players who have not played lately."

1:25 AM3 hours ago

Statements Crvena Zvezda

Barak Bakhar spoke prior to this match, the team was already left with no chance of qualifying for the next phase or reaching the Europa League: "I can't go out on the field and score goals. We created chances, but we didn't score enough goals. [.. . ] It is the players' job to solve this problem."

"We started the game very well. We pressed as we wanted. We could have scored 3 goals in the first 6 minutes, but we conceded a goal. Even after conceding the second goal, we attacked and had chances."

1:20 AM3 hours ago

Manchester City's latest lineup

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo; Foden, Grealish, Alvarez.
1:15 AM3 hours ago

Crvena Zvezda's latest lineup

Glazer; Mijailovic, Dijiga, Dragovic, Rodic; Hwang, Stamenic; Bukari, Ivanic, Mitrovic; Ndiaye
1:10 AM3 hours ago

How does Manchester City arrive?

Manchester City beat Luton two goals to one in their last game, managing to position themselves in fourth place in the Premier League.

1:05 AM3 hours ago

How does Crvena Zvezda get there?

Crvena Zvezda had their last match against Mladost Lucani, a match in which they ended up winning three goals to one in their league, so they are doing very well emotionally.

1:00 AM3 hours ago

The Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City match will be played at the Red Star Stadium

The Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City match will be played at the Red Star Stadium, located in Bologna, Italy. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
12:55 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City match, corresponding to Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Estrella Roja Stadium at 11:45 am.
