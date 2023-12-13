Antwerp vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Antwerp vs Barcelona live
Where and how to watch Antwerp vs Barcelona online and live
Antwerp vs Barcelona can be tuned into the live streams of the HBO Max App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Antwerp vs Barcelona match corresponding to Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League?
Argentina: 2:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 5:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 08:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours
Barcelona Declarations
"I haven't read anything, but it's normal. In the end you lose at home against Girona and criticism is normal. The players are angry because it's a game we dominated. It's very similar to the Madrid game. We did a lot of things well to win it, but there were mistakes on our part in both areas."
"We are under construction because we come from two years in the Europa League. I am referring to this construction. But in that same construction, what we have to do is win. Which is what we are doing. A League and a Super Cup. If not, no "I would be here. I mean that the team has to be much more constant. When I say that we are under construction, I don't mean that it needs time, but rather the team's play. I think we are halfway to making a great Barça."
"The change has been due to the travel itinerary. Many players have preferred to travel. This way we are together, we work together."
"Tomorrow we will decide, but I think that at this point, already classified, it is time to give opportunities to young players. Let's see how we train and the feelings they have. The normal thing is that we make changes tomorrow."
"It has been our decision. We are not going in different ways. The team, the club, Deco... We have changed the itinerary, we do one more night and that changes a lot."
"We'll see. Let's see how they train. The idea is to make changes and give breaks to those who have more minutes. You can imagine: Ronald, Gündogan, Robert..."
"I have a very good relationship with him. He was a great teammate. He has the capacity to do great things. He is doing a great job. He has won, he is going to win and, above all, he leaves his mark. He is a very good coach and I will follow him being in the future".
"For me they are very clear. It may not be all 31, but a few are. You have to be more self-demanding."
"A month ago you also asked me and I said it. I still think that we are halfway there. We are building. We have changed many players and we have to continue believing in the project."
Barcelona's latest lineup
Antwerp's latest lineup
How does Barcelona arrive?
How does Antwerp get there?
The Antwerp vs Barcelona match will be played at the Bosuilstadion
How does Antwerp get there?

Antwerp arrives after beating Cercle Brugge three goals to one, so they arrive in a good state of mind heading into this last Champions League match.

The Antwerp vs Barcelona match will be played at the Bosuilstadion

The Antwerp vs Barcelona match will be played at the Bosuilstadion Stadium, located in Amberes, Belgium. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!