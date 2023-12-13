Bayer Leverkusen vs Molde LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Bayer Leverkusen vs Molde live from the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Molde live corresponding to the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the BayArena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Molde online and live in the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Bayer Leverkusen vs Molde match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 6:45 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 6:45 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Bayer Leverkusen's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Matej Kovar, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Piero Hincapié, Josip Stanisic, Adam Hlozek, Robert Andrich, Gustavo Puerta, Victor Boniface, Amine Adli and Nathan Tella.
Alejandro Grimaldo, player to follow!
The Bayer Leverkusen striker is one of the most important figures for the team, the team seeks to continue his development and continue demonstrating that he is one of the best in his position. The Spaniard continues with the German team after a good season last season in the Liga Do Portugal, in which he scored 17 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of his team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 9 goals and 6 assists in 18 games played.
How does Leverkusen get here?
Bayer Leverkusen continues its Bundesliga season, after placing itself in first position, with a record of 11 wins, 1 draw and 0 losses, and being the only team without defeat in Europe. Leverkusen is also participating in the UEFA Europa League in group H where they are undefeated with 5 wins in 5 games over Qarabag, Molde and Hacken. The team has made big moves bringing in players like Nathan Tella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Victor Boniface, Jonas Hofmann, Jeremie Fripong and Florian Writz to fight for a good year in all competitions. For now, Leverkusen has achieved its best level and is 2 points behind its closest pursuer, Bayern Munich. Those led by Xabi Alonso have stood out for being a team with good ball handling and great offensive capacity, managing to be the second best offense in the league. Leverkusen is the favorite to get into the top 8 of the Europa League and wants to take the title away from Bayern.
Last alignment of the Molde!
This is the team's latest lineup: Oliver Petersen, Casper Oyvann, Martin Ellingsen, Eirik Haugan, Kristoffer Haugen, Mathias Løvik, Emil Breivik, Magnus Retsius Grødem, Kristian Eriksen, Veton Berisha and Magnus Wolff Eikrem.
Emil Breivik, player to watch!
The Molde midfielder arrives as one of the great references and will seek to begin to be noticed as the top scorer and assister in the team's attack. Now, after passing through last season, he is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that the team needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to keep the team among the best in the league. Eliteserien, in this campaign, he has registered 7 goals and 6 assists in 18 games.
How does the Mold arrive?
Molde enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for this season of the Eliteserien, after finishing as the champion of the highest category of Norwegian football with 78 points, after 25 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats and qualify for the UEFA Europa League. Molde presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Emil Breivik, Magnus Wolf Eikrem, Eric Kitolano, Magnus Groden, Veton Berisha, Kristoffer Haugen and Kristian Eriksen. Molde is a great Norwegian football team and it is a great team that constantly fights to be among the best in the Eliteserien and the title of the same, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the alignment with those who will continue fighting to demonstrate their best this season.
Where is the game?
The BayArena located in the city of Leverkusen, Germany will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue the Bundesliga in a good way this season. This stadium has capacity for 30,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1958.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bayer Leverkusen vs Molde match, corresponding to the Group Stage Game of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at the BayArena, at 11:45 am.